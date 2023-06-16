Thermal Camera Reviewed

We keep thinking about buying a better thermal camera, as there are plenty of advantages. While [VoltLog’s] review of the Topdon TC002 was interesting though, it has a connector for an iPhone. Even if you aren’t on Android, there is a rumor that Apple may (or may be forced to) change connectors which will make it more difficult to connect. Of course, there will be adapters, and you can get a USB C version of the same camera.

Technically, the camera is pretty typical of other recent cameras in this price range, and they probably all use the same image sensor. The camera provides 256×192 images.

Where the cameras differ is usually in the software and supporting hardware. For example, [VoltLog] was impressed with the software’s ability to allow you to adjust the overlay of the real image with the IR image. This capability is not unique, but the implementation was well done. He was also impressed with the packaging.

He did mention that the camera isn’t set up to do PCB inspection, which is mostly what we would want it for. However, for some uses, this camera seems like it would be functional. He did suggest you try the USB C version unless you are certain you only want to use it with an iPhone.

Since most of the cameras use the same basic sensor, there are few surprises in a review like this. However, it is nice to be able to see the differences in software, packaging, and lensing between different options.

Of course, once you have one of these, it is something else to obsess over calibrating. If 256×192 seems too rich for you, maybe try an 8×8 sensor.