The world’s tech companies must harbour a hearty dislike for the European Union because when the many cogs of its bureaucracies turn, they find themselves with little choice but to follow or risk losing access to a huge and affluent market. There are a few areas of technology that don’t have some concessions to EU rules in their manufacturing process, and if a common charging connector or right to repair weren’t enough, they’re back for another clash with the mobile phone industry. If you hanker for the days of replaceable mobile phone batteries, you’re in luck because an EU Parliament vote has approved a set of rules covering batteries among which will be a requirement for replaceable cells in portable appliances.
We expect that the phone manufacturers will drag their feet just as some of them have over charger ports, but the greater ease of maintenance, as well as extra longevity for phones, can only be a good thing. There are a few other measures in the package, and one of them caught our eye, the introduction of a battery passport for larger industrial and EV batteries. There’s little more information in the press release, but we hope that it doesn’t inhibit their exploitation by people in our community when introduced.
We look forward to seeing more replaceable battery models appear in due course, meanwhile, you can read some of our coverage of the EU’s right-to-repair measures.
Header: Andy Melton, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0.
6 thoughts on “Get Back Your Replaceable Batteries, Thanks To The EU”
I’m sure many people’s responses will be “but I like my super-thin phone” but honestly if the only thing this accomplishes is getting rid of manufacturers gluing down those easy-to-bend lithium ion internal batteries, I’ll be *thrilled*. I have exactly zero idea why they do this. It’s totally unnecessary.
I still have an aversion against the bureaucrats at EU, because of the ban of incandescent lamps. I do understand that most of them have an efficiency problem, but banning was too much. It’s sort of an incapacitation of the citizen(s). Especially, because lamps can be used for much more. They can act as fuses and charging circuits for batteries. It’s as if resistors were banned suddenly. *sigh* 😔
Thank goodness for the EU. I wish the the US weren’t so allergic to such sensible policies. Fuck planned obscelecense and premature e-waste. I’m sick of the all the greenwashing we see from the companies that churn this shit out.
don’t worry they will have eu only models and non-replaceable ones for the us. and don’t you know it the eu models will “somehow” have their imei’s banned in the us by carriers.
But consumers will choose the only choice we give them….
Same in the UK. We left the EU with that fool Johnson and now we gotta pay for it ….. with phone batteries glued into our phones. Just to remind us not to follow these populist idiots.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)