Perhaps most readers will remember when they saw the first SpaceX demonstration of a rocket stage landing vertically on the pad under control. It’s something of a shock to be reminded that their first suborbital demonstration “hops” were around a decade ago, and how quickly what was once so special has become commonplace. We’re now in the era of the more complex model rockets having the same capability, with [BPS.space] managing it last year, and now [TTS Aerospace] sharing a video showing how they achieved the same feat.
The basics of the system revolve around a directed rocket nozzle, but to make it work is a lot more complex than simply hooking up a flight controller and calling it good. The steps in arriving at a landable rocket are examined, with plenty of failures shown along the way. Even the legs are more complex than they might appear, having to combine lightness, ease of unfurling under the power of elastic, and enough strength and give to survive a rough landing.
Those of us from countries where model rocketry is a highly licensed activity can only look on in envy at these projects, and we look forward to seeing where this avenue leads next. We covered the [BPS.space] rocket last year, should you be interested.
6 thoughts on “How To Land A Model Rocket Vertically”
“The basics of the system revolve around a directed rocket nozzle”
Well, technically, to revolve, you have to direct at least two rocket nozzles.
You can create a vortex within nozzle so you could have rotation of the rocket with only one exhaust.
Sure, but it would not help in landing the rocket, would it?
It was about revolve (as BBJ narrowed it to), not about operation of the system.
I like their approach where they don’t detect apogee but rather make the recovery deployment channel fire at a fraction of max altitude.
This is actually a harder control problem than the Falcon 9 hoverslam, as you lose control over two of your possible control inputs: thrust (throttle) and total impulse. A solid motor has a pre-set thrust curve, a pre-set total impulse, and worse, QC means those two vary with no way to tell the actual thrust behaviour and delivered impulse until after the engine has burnt out. That means instead of being able to use engine throttle to control the vehicle (albeit with lag), the system needs to react in real-time to unknown thrust variance.
