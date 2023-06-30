Typically, most of the gears we use in our life are made of plastic or metal. However, wood gears can do just fine in some simple roles, and they’re utterly pleasant to make, as this video from [botto bie] demonstrates.
With steady hands, it’s easy to make basic gears by hand with basic tools and a printer. You just need the help of a spur gear generator to produce the required outlines for you to follow. [botto bie] uses the online tool from Evolvent Design which will spit out DXF or SVG files as you desire.
Basic woodworking techniques are used to produce the gears, and they prove simple and effective. A rack is produced by first applying a involute tooth template with paper to a rectangular piece of wood. A series of circular and table jigsaw operations are then used to cut out the required material to produce the rack. A variety of toothed gears are produced in a similar fashion.
If you’re lacking a CNC machine or a 3D printer, this can be a great way to experiment. Bonus points if you use your wooden geartrain as part of some kind of exciting mechanism, like an automated marble run or musical contraption. Video after the break.
6 thoughts on “It’s Easy To Make Gears Out Of Wood”
The generation gap is widening.
I follow his website which is http://www.woodgears.ca since I once googled whether you can you make gears out of wood. I don’t think he did youtibe, maybe youtube didn’t even exist back then.
He does almost exclusively YouTube these days – and he’s really interesting to watch, very different from most “YouTubers”
The cool kids just watch Matthias second channel now
Inkscape also does a good job of generating gears, and laser cutting them from plywood sure produces nice results. Add an alignment pin hole and you can laminate them to required thickness if you need thicker gears.
I saw a steam engine set up to drive a dynamo in a museum in Glasgow recently, where the main transfer gearing between the engine and the dynamo was a whole stack of very precisely offset spur gears, so the result was a rough approximation of a helical gear, but without the thrust effect that a helical has: multiple gears were in different states of contact with each other.
I keep telling myself that I need a 3D printer or CNC to accomplish greater work, and then I watch someone do things like this with tools that I already have, and I hang my head in shame.
