[Julio] has an older computer sitting on a desk, and recorded a quick video with it showing how fast this computer can do seemingly simple things, like open default Windows applications including the command prompt and Notepad. Compared to his modern laptop, which seems to struggle with even these basic tasks despite its impressive modern hardware, the antique machine seems like a speed demon. His videos set off a huge debate about why it seems that modern personal computers often appear slower than machines of the past.
After going through plenty of plausible scenarios for what is causing the slowdown, [Julio] seems to settle on a nuanced point regarding abstraction. Plenty of application developers are attempting to minimize the amount of development time for their programs while maximizing the number of platforms they run on, which often involves using a compatibility layer, which abstracts the software away from the hardware and increases the overhead needed to run programs. Things like this are possible thanks to the amount of computing power of modern machines, but not without a slight cost of higher latency. For applications developed natively, the response times would be expected to be quite good, but fewer applications are developed natively now including things that might seem like they otherwise would be. Notepad, for example, is now based on UWP.
While there are plenty of plausible reasons for these slowdowns in apparent speed, it’s likely a combination of many things; death by a thousand cuts. Desktop applications built with a browser compatibility layer, software companies who are reducing their own costs by perhaps not abiding by best programming practices or simply taking advantage of modern computing power to reduce their costs, and of course the fact that modern software often needs more hardware resources to run safely and securely than equivalents from the past.
5 thoughts on “Computer Speed Gains Erased By Modern Software”
I cannot agree more.
I have an elderly Lenovo laptop that I never turn off because it sometimes takes over an hour to reboot.
Switching between applications can take tens of seconds.
Perhaps it is RAM limited or the hard drive is severely fragged.
But I suspect that it is down to the relentless “improvements” in modern software.
google is the new microsoft
In general, I find that Linux boots faster than Windows. I have no idea why (and choose not to dig into the topic). My laptops of choice are ex-corporate refurbs, ideally ones I have experience with from work (so I know they work well with Windows). I’ll buy them 3-5 years after they come out, replace the HDD (if so fitted) with an SSD and max out the RAM. “Zippy” is what I’d call them after I install Linux (MINT is my current preference).
My experience, yours may vary, but I strongly advise staying away from consumer laptops and going with refurbed corporate ones.
There’s a few reasons, one is that open source development is often as much hobby as job so developers are more likely to dig into the nuts and bolts to optimise things that interest them rather than just meeting a target and delivering, another big one related to this is that most Linux based operating systems support much older hardware for a variety of reasons than Windows does (eg to run a system for playing around with on otherwise defunct hardware). Having deleted anything but the most modern hardware (relatively speaking) from the support list Microsoft for instance is free to leave Windows 11 relatively unoptimised. You can also see this effect when comparing Windows to MacOS – on similar hardware MacOS flies compared to Windows because Apple cares a lot more about optimisation (and yes, optimisation is easier when you’re literally only supporting one CPU and GPU, but Microsoft could still limit themselves to effectively 2 x86 architectures and optimise a lot more than they choose to).
As a programmer, … er, I mean software developer, I can agree with these conclusions and to some extent justify them.
On one hand laziness. In the “old days”, speed was always a concern and we took great pains to make software run fast on those mc68020 powered sun3 workstations. These days I often do things that would have been stupid, even reckless in the old days. Read an entire 100M file into memory and scan it multiple times — no problem and it only takes a second or two. Unthinkable in the old days.
On the other hand, time spent making a piece of software run in less than a second when a quick approach will yield something that works, but run in 4 seconds. Who cares? The extra effort truly isn’t worth it. But this leads to a mindset that emphasizes getting things done quickly rather than spending time to write software than is optimized for efficiency. And here we are.
You can guess where the corporate mindset puts its priority. Getting it “done” quickly comes first, not having nasty bugs draws second place, and making it run fast isn’t even on the map.
