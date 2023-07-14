Table service and McDonalds sound as though they should be mutually exclusive as a fundamental of the giant chain’s fast food business model, but in many restaurants there’s the option of keying in the number from a plastic beacon when you order, placing the beacon on the table, and waiting for a staff member to bring your food. How does the system work? [Whiterose Infosec] scored one of the beacons, and subjected it to a teardown and some probing.
The beacon in question has the look of being an older model judging by the 2009 date codes on its radio module and the evident corrosion on its battery terminals. Its Bluetooth 4 SoC is end-of-life, so it’s possible that this represents a previous version of the system. It has a few other hardware features, including a magnet and a sensor designed to power the board down when it is stacked upon another beacon.
Probing its various interfaces revealed nothing, as did connecting to the device via Bluetooth. However some further research as well as asking some McD’s employees revealed some of its secret. It does little more than advertise its MAC address, and an array of Bluetooth base stations in the restaurant use that to triangulate its approximate position.
If you’ve ever pondered how these beacons work while munching on your McFood, you might also like to read about McVulnerabilities elsewhere in the system.
10 thoughts on “How Does Your McDonald’s Burger Get To You?”
I installed these in 1 restaurant, never again. Thank god none of the tables were installed yet, so I didn’t have to calibrate the whole mess. The Neglectricians electrified the ceiling grid, guess how I found out. What fun.
I suppose I cold have “scored” one, but I never wanted to see them again. The approximate triangulation goes well with the approximate accuracy of your order.
“The approximate triangulation goes well with the approximate accuracy of your order.”
Haha so true. This is not a politics blog but decades ago flipping burgers was a typical teenager summer job. Then later, it seemed pre-pandemic, a lot/most/all of the McDo employees were immigrant labor. I don’t know why it has swung back to high schoolers again but that change brought with it an approximate infinity increased chance of a really messed up order. As in- more things messed up than number of items in my order. It isn’t just one particular location either and not picking on the Golden Arches- most fast food places are like this now.
Well nice to know COVID didn’t kill the dining-in experience. Plus with the requirement that one be using the McApp to get certain deals, one already has a “beacon”.
My local McD is still primitive. When you order they give you a big plastic “tent” with a number on it tied to your order for you to carry off to wherever you want to sit and place on your table. Then the server wanders around the dining room with your food until they spot the right number.
Neext time, check the bottom. There should be a beacon module mounted behind the plastic ;)
Afaik the picture shows US whats under the tent.
I spotted a dangling raspi behind the display for takeaway orders.
I still find it quite amazing that this triangulation work with RF signals.
I looked into it some years ago, but then it was far too expensive for hobby applications, though they claimed an accuracy of better then a cm (or was it a mm).
On a side note, about the serving step:
Suppose a restaurant has a big scara robot arm which is just below the ceiling. (High enough so no one can put their fingers in places they don’t belong.)
The scara arm is a simple two joint type, and the Z movement is done with a small winch.
This effectively creates a crane that can deliver the service trays over the heads of the people.
If it only lowers trays above tables, then it knows it won’t attempt to put a tray on someone’s head, and a stain gauge can measure when the tray bumps into anything because the weight on the rope changes.
This can of course be extend in several way’s. Fro example the arm can have multiple winches for quicker deliveries, and the rope can be replaced with a scissor mechanism so the tray’s can’t wobble.
Can’t even imagine the ROI calculations for this concept, but gut feeling says you could probably hire quite a few minimum wage McImmigrants/McExcons/McMorons for less.
Not even including service & maintenance costs. Or the eventual law-suit when the contraption inevitably kills some unsuspecting McCustomer due to neglecting said maintenance, leading to a catastrophic McMalfunction.
I remember when they used to be able to prepare the order in a couple of seconds while you were paying for it, then you would just take it. Now, not only is their food crappy, but you have to wait a long time for it. They did better before the technology.
I feel like I don’t remember that; what I do remember is some fast food places had a bad reputation for giving you soggy fries and cold burgers because they prepared them too far in advance in order to hopefully hand one over right away like you describe.
