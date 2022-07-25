The golden arches of a McDonald’s restaurant are a ubiquitous feature of life in so many parts of the world, and while their food might not be to all tastes their comforting familiarity draws in many a weary traveler. There was a time when buying a burger meant a conversation with a spotty teen behind the till, but now the transaction is more likely to take place at a terminal with a large touch screen. These terminals have caught the attention of [Geoff Huntley], who has written about their surprising level of vulnerability.
When you’re ordering your Big Mac and fries, you’re in reality standing in front of a Windows PC, and repeated observation of start-up reveals that the ordering application runs under an administrator account. The machine has a card reader and a receipt printer, and it’s because of this printer that the vulnerability starts. In a high-traffic restaurant the paper rolls often run out, and the overworked staff often leave the cabinets unlocked to facilitate access. Thus an attacker need only gain access to the machine to reset it and they can be in front of a touch screen with administrator access during boot, and from that start they can do anything. Given that these machines handle thousands of card transactions daily, the prospect of a skimming attack becomes very real.
The fault here lies in whoever designed these machines for McDonalds, instead of putting appropriate security on the software the whole show relies on the security of the lock. We hope that they don’t come down on the kids changing the paper, and instead get their software fixed. Meanwhile this isn’t the first time we’ve peered into some McHardware.
8 thoughts on “McTerminals Give The Hamburglar A Chance”
There was a time when I’d see Radio Shack Model 100s at the local McDonalds. They were in the kitchen area, never knew what for. I seemto recall a panel over much of the keyboard, so maybe just the function keys useable.
Kitchen Order Screens, tells the cook what is expected in what order with what customizations. Nowadays they run a DOS program on a teeny-tiny little x86 box.
I have an addition to this – as I worked at a McDonalds with these kiosks for a few years; the area where the printer is does not contain the NUC (at least in the US ones). The actual computer is secured with a different lock that the store manager typically only has a key to. The card reader terminals do get loaded from the computer, but it’s heavily encrypted and won’t load if the time is more than 15 seconds skew from what it thinks. There are many vulnerabilities for a system assembled like this but just popping a USB stick and loading a program is not as easy as he believes – I poked at these plenty and it would take a bit more effort.
I want to make clear that I don’t consider myself as skilled as most that post on here and a targeted attack would absolutely be possible on these machines, but the registers would be easier. They run admin mode with a horrible Java app on top of Windows 10 as the UI Shell. USB ports are open and usable but I never did more than confirm it could run a “Hello World” as admin. And everything is networked so once you’re in you’re in.
Hello World
Do you want fries with that?
I would also lay the blame at using a single receipt printer. It should have two printers, so one can run empty and the system automatically starts using the second one, so the first can be refilled at the attendant’s leisure.
(One printer, even with a very large paper roll, would eventually run out and it would be a critical issue at that time. But with two, it doesn’t matter at all when one runs out, as long as you can refill it before the second one does too. The critical detail is that you should always be using the printer which is closer to running out, rather than wear-leveling between the two which would result in them running out simultaneously and then you’re back to having a critical issue.)
A skimming attack on customer credit cards?
Why should Corporate worry about that?
They’ll still get their money.
I can see the conversation.
What are you in for?
Computer fraud and abuse. I rigged the McDs point of sale to give me free ‘food’.
Respect! Damn, I guess that makes you the new prison boss. Which of the convicts do you want as your Bs?
Anything you do with a computer that pisses off a federal judge is retroactively illegal faster then the judge can say ‘post ipsofacto, post schmipsofacto.’
Don’t give up on the cheeseburgers just yet.
The payment terminal (“PIN Pad”) is responsible for the encryption of the card data. It’s a completely separate computer with a split app/runtime architecture. It almost certainly runs a Linux variant.
To upload a new application package (which is all McDs can change), the app needs to be signed by the terminal vendor. That is a very locked down process where the vendor limits (and audits) what appears on the screens. McDs can’t even submit a screen request with more than six buttons, to prevent a rogue customer from emulating a 10-key pad to Trojan Horse a customer’s PIN.
The terminal vendor can provide remote OS updates. The updates are encrypted and signed; only those with valid signatures are decrypted and applied.
The terminal also houses encryption data in a separate secured, tamper-detecting hardware module.
For cryptographic processes, all the keys are injected into the secure module via a separate dedicated key injection machine, kept in a secured caged facility that is owned or operated by the vendor or their service company. The key injection process itself is a one way operation, with a unique terminal-specific generated key (that isn’t the base derivation key) sent to the terminal
Cryptographically, the PIN key management system is called DUKPT, which algorithmically generates a new key for every credit card transaction. It continually spins forward generating new keys and destroying old ones. While the terminals chug along generating new keys and forgetting old ones, they are easily decrypted by the payment processor that holds the base derivation key. McDonalds most likely does not own their own base derivation keys, and won’t have access to them.
DUKPT itself is a really clever protocol.
The hardware encryption module itself is not field upgradable. It doesn’t get patched by vendor OS patches. (It may get upgraded during key injection, but I don’t know for sure.)
The tamper detection systems are most fascinating. There’s a miniature Mission:Impossible of booby traps inside: case opening sensors, plunger switches, screen detectors, light detectors, and even a 3-D anti-drill maze of printed circuit traces surrounding the CPU: if a trace is broken, or two adjacent traces shorted, it trips. Tripping the detection circuit causes the encryption CPU to wipe out the key storage memory, bricking the unit. We had a forklift driver drop a pallet full of terminals once, and the g-force shock was enough to trip all their sensors, so they all had to go back to the factory for re-injection. And that was 15 years ago — the security standards have increased considerably since then.
So the payment terminals are very, very locked down. They should never leak unencrypted cardholder data.
The kiosk itself just runs whatever McDs wrote for menu and tabulation. All it can do is call the payment terminal and say “transaction total=$12.34, show the customer payment screen”.
There likely won’t be a jackpotting of these payment terminals as they really can’t do much.
