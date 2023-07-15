One of the things
ssh can do is execute a command on a remote server. Most of us expect it to work transparently when doing so, simply passing the command and its arguments on without any surprises in the process. But after 23 years of using OpenSSH on a nearly daily basis, [Martin Kjellstrand] got surprised.
It turns out that the usual rules around how things are parsed can have some troublesome edge cases when spaces are involved. [Martin] kicks off an example in the following way:
One would reasonably expect the commands
figlet foobar bar\ baz and
ssh localhost figlet foobar bar\ baz to be functionally equivalent, right? The former ultimately runs the command “figlet” with arguments “foobar” and “bar baz” on the local machine. The second does the same, except with
ssh being involved in the middle. As mentioned, one would expect both commands to be functionally identical, but that’s not what happens. What happens is that
ssh turns
bar\ baz into two distinctly separate command-line arguments in the process of sending it for remote execution: “bar” and “baz”. The result is mystification as the command fails to run the way the user expects, if it runs at all.
What exactly is going on, here? [Martin] goes into considerable detail tracking down this odd behavior and how it happens, but he’s unable to ultimately explain why
ssh does things this way. He suspects that it is the result of some design decision taken long ago. Or perhaps a bug that has, over time, been promoted to entrenched quirk.
Do you have any insights or knowledge about this behavior? If so, [Martin] wants to hear about it and so do we, so don’t keep it to yourself! Let us know in the comments, below.
17 thoughts on “SSH Can Handle Spaces In Command-line Arguments Strangely”
My least favorite SSH quirk is when ssh’ing into a headless Raspberry Pi, I could never get my locale set up, no matter how much I worked with raspi_config and localegen and every search result on the whole damn internet telling me what I was doing wrong.
Finally I found this: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2499794/how-to-fix-a-locale-setting-warning-from-perl
It turns out my local box was forwarding parts of its environment over the ssh session into the destination pi.
Dammit, it’s called a locale, not a remotale!
Well the idea with the locale is for your local machine to have a locale, and it would be perhaps nice when you connect to a remote machine for it to respect your locale and talk to you like a local-local not a remote-local. Like a Brit going to France and finding that some French can speak English.
The way you would like it, not per-se wrong, is that a Brit goes to France with the intention of speaking and practising French, and the French therefore speak French.
I think you need to escape the escape character (\), so bar\\ baz.
That seems perfectly obvious.
The backslash makes the next character a non-separator to the command processor, so “bar\ baz” is received by the ssh program argv[n] as the string “bar baz”.
ssh doesn’t process the arguments or check for things, it just forks a shell on the remote system and passes the arguments it received. The remote shell sees “bar baz” and processes it as typed.
Doubling the backslash sends an actual backshash in the command string, so “bar\\ baz” is received by the ssh program argv[n] as “bar\” and argv[n+1] as “baz”. This may be a problem on the receiving end because it assumes ssh will put a space between the tokens.
Or maybe ssh gets the entire command line and chops the “ssh” part off and sends the rest of the line as text, but backslashes are still processed by the shell as it will for things like pipes and backslashes.
To be correct, I think you need an escaped backslash and an escaped space. “bar\\\ baz” will be received by the ssh argv[n] as “bar\ baz” one argument, which is I think what the user intended.
I didn’t see that you already posted an explanation before posting mine. We mean to say the same thing. And technically you are correct that in general you should escape the space too (which I simply forgot), because else the local instance of ssh receives the arguments “bar\” and “baz” separately.
However, bar\\ baz does seem to work as intended. I assume that ssh just joins the received strings together, adding spaces in between. So the remote shell still receives the string “bar\ baz” to interpret, and the remote program (figlet) still receives the single argument string “bar baz”.
Is it therefore an SSH thing, or a shell thing.
e.g.
ssh foo ls *
would that end up becoming on the remote host ls or ls .
Where does the wildcard get expanded, where should it get expanded?
Even more confusing is a certain program where it takes a wildcard as a parameter, but if that wildcard happens to match something in the current directory, then the wildcard is expanded to become whatever matches in the current directory, and not then sent to the program for it to interpret the wildcard, whilst if nothing matches in the current directory then the program does get the wildcard to act on.
I’d go with triple escape – backslash to escape the backslash, plus backslash to escape the space, so that you end up with the same form one level down.
Unfortunately, when you’re using escapes to poke through shell levels, you usually need to just create a suitable test phrase to experiment with.
And … I was wrong. Which implies that there is special handling in there, because where:
ssh host echo word\ other
will come through to ssh with “word other” as a single parameter:
ssh host echo word\\ other
will come through to ssh with “word\” “other” as separate arguments. So at some point the stack is flattening the list again and then re-parsing, which is kind of scary for scripting purposes.
I am kind of surprised that there is no ssh option for “Pass the arguments through as direct arguments to execv(3) or similar without additional shell processing.”
But it’s called secure (remote) shell, not secure (remote) execv…
You need to escape the escape character (\), so use bar\\ baz.
Additionally:
> What happens is that ssh turns bar\ baz into two distinctly separate command-line arguments in the process of sending it for remote execution: “bar” and “baz”.
The local shell turns “bar\ baz” into “bar baz” before passing it as a single argument to the local instance of ssh. The remote ssh instance (sshd) then passes “bar baz” to the remote shell, which interprets (!) it and passes it as “bar” and “baz”, so two strings in *argv[], to the called remote program (here figlet).
Fun fact, inside scripts there may be more layers of quoting and string interpretation, leading to a doubling of escape characters for each interpretation (2^n growth). So next level deep would be “bar\\\\ baz”. At least I assume this is what the article is about (tl;dr).
…because you don’t want `ssh localhost “foo bar –stuff”` returning “bash: line 1: foo bar –stuff: command not found”
Seems a bit like this could just be a StackOverflow Q and A.
If anyone knows how to use SSH they probably understand this issue or could work it out.
You could read the source code I suppose.
It’s worth noting that the whole terminal/tty/console/shell/… has evolved over many decades and it’s insanely powerful. That power does not come free, as evident in this blog entry.
I’m tremendously thankful for the fact that I can ssh all over the place and thunder away commands on the keyboard.
It’s not a bug, nor even esoteric.
First, your local shell expands arguments, which eats the backslash and combines two arguments into one. Then ssh passes all the arguments into the remote shell, separated by spaces. If your arguments are unquoted, the remote shell can’t tell the difference between an argument with a space and two arguments.
So, you need to quote for the remote shell. The quickest way to do this without nesting backslashes is to quote the whole string.
ssh hostname ‘figlet foobar bar\ baz’
(note the single quotes prevent the local shell eating the backslash).
The reason this is *good behavior* and not a bug is that you get all the intuitive shell expansion on the remote end without having to invoke “bash -c” or anything.
(I meant to reply to the article, and not to imply that this comment was calling the behavior a bug)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)