Ask Hackaday: What’s Linux Anyway?

Any time we mention Linux, it is a fair bet we will get a few comments from people unhappy that we didn’t refer to it as GNU/Linux or with some other appellation. To be fair, they aren’t wrong. Linux is a kernel. Much of what we think of as a Linux desktop OS is really from other sources, including, but not limited to, GNU. We thought about this after reading a report from [The Register] that Linux has nearly half of the desktop OS Linux market. Wait, what?
If you are like us, you probably think that’s a typo. It isn’t. But the more you think about it, the less sense it makes. You know that half of the world’s desktops don’t run Linux. But maybe they mean Unix? Nope. So how can Linux have almost half of the Linux market? That’s like saying nearly half of Hackaday readers read Hackaday, right?
Here’s the thing. The data came from statistics aggregator Statcounter. They report that desktop Linux use is about 3% of all desktop operating systems, which sounds about right. But an additional 4% are using ChromeOS, and ChromeOS is using Linux — in fact, based on Gentoo Linux and, before that, Ubuntu.
But, as [The Register] points out, Linux sources don’t like to talk much about ChromeOS. You can make the case that it is like Android, which also leverages parts of Linux, but it really isn’t. Where do you draw the line?
As the post points out, Android isn’t really a full Linux system, at least, not without a lot of hacking, whereas a ChromeOS system uses the same system infrastructure that most Linux boxes use: the kernel, a proper libc, and so on. There are also other Unix splinters like FreeBSD, HURD, OpenBSD, and the like.
So what do you think? What defines a Linux system? Is it simply the kernel? Is it a set of “one true” utilities? What counts and what doesn’t? Will the year of the Linux desktop come, and no one will notice because of fragmentation? If you count Android, has it happened already? Is it a good thing or a bad thing that we don’t have more unification in the Linux/Unix world? Let us know what you think in the comments.
If you want to know more about ChromeOS, we broke a Chromebook open earlier. If you want to try FreeBSD, installing it isn’t as hard as it used to be.
15 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What’s Linux Anyway?”
> That’s like saying nearly half of Hackaday readers read Hackaday, right?
Have spent time in the comments of various sites, I’d say at least half of hackaday readers actually read hackaday, and that’s **very good**.
Having read the HACKADAY comments, I’d say that at least half of hackaday readers DON’T actually read hackaday, and that’s not very good.
It is a ‘good’ thing there isn’t more unification. Why? Because it allows creators to innovate. Which then also allows users to pick what works for their work flow. You are not stuck with (as M$) one vision (m$ way or else).
I believe Linux is just the kernel. The core… Then you have all the helper applications to utilize the kernel which makes up a OS (where redhat, android, ubuntu, etc.) and make it ‘useful’. Since Linux is the core, you still can call ,say Ubuntu, a Linux OS.
As for Linux desktops. My household is 100% ;) . From desktops, servers, laptops and RPIs…. No 3% around here! Ha…
You don’t need all the gnu utilities to make a functional Linux system. Toybox and bussybox are both options to replace the stamites collection of tools.
You mean “Busybox” – “bussybox” sounds like something pretty nasty…
im fine with linux just being a kernel. if its not the mainline kernel, its a fork. im kind of fed up with the batteries included operating systems that take up top billing on the os tier list. so long as it provides the bare minimum framework to run my software thats all i need an os to do. things work better when you are not bogged down by too many dependencies.
Excuse me, but what you’re referring to as GNU/Linux is really a combination of Systemd, GNU, and Linux, or as I’ve taken to calling it, Systemd/Linux…
Soon to be just SystemdOS ….
who cares what I think? Am I the one who’s going to change the statistics? Am I the one who will change anything? I will establish by my power what will be called?
I’ll do a lot in Linux, and I’ll do some things faster than in other systems, and that’s what counts. And who cares about votes and opinions.
Yeah, statistics…
Statcounter measures usage (page views), not the number of installations and not unique visitors. But what exactly is a “page view” in our modern times with dynamic content provided by javascript, http/2.0 and http/3.0? Also they collect data from maybe 1% of all webservers and they can’t know if a browser tells the truth. These numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, like all statistics.
I am comfortable with the truth in saying that half of linux users run linux.
As for the Gnu/linux die-hards. Fooey on them. Gnu is just one of a big crowd these days that contribute to what we call a linux system. At one time in the distant past, the Gnu project and open source were nearly synonymous — but those days are long gone. The Gnu project was just a stepping stone to where we are now (and thankful we are for that).
I’m certainly not a Gnu/linux die-hard, but we do need to acknowledge that without gcc the vast majority of the other open-source projects from the kernel on up could not be built. Gcc and its associate build tools comprise the foundation that makes most everything else possible.
I don’t know, Chrome just feels like Alphabet’s version of “embrace, extend, extinguish”, by using open source software to. corral and harvest user data.
The other Linux based OSs have more freedom, and probably aren’t snithing on their users.
*snitching
What is actually better than Linux? The Top 500 wants to know!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)