Hackaday Podcast 228: Bats, Eggs, Lasers, Duck Tape, And Assembly Language

Summer’s in full swing, and this week both Elliot and Dan had to sweat things out to get the podcast recorded. But the hacks were cool — see what I did there? — and provided much-needed relief. Join us as we listen in on the world of bats, look at a laser fit for a hackerspace, and learn how to make an array of magnets greater than — or less than — the sum of its parts. There’ll be flying eggs, keyboards connected to cell phones, and everything good about 80s and 90s cable TV, as well as some of the bad stuff. And you won’t want to miss Elliot putting Dan to shame with the super-size Quick Hacks, either, nor should you skip the Can’t Miss sweep with a pair of great articles by Al Williams.
Episode 228 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
- Congratulations to [Jaxx] for guessing the sound. It was OtamatoneDX “Brazil (Aquarela do Brasil)” played by its inventor, the man behind the incomparable Maywa Denki.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Listening To Bats As They Search For Food
- Recreating The Golden Era Of Cable TV
- Trebuchet Sends Eggs Flying
- Brute Forcing A Mobile’s PIN Over USB With A $3 Board
- DIY Laser For Ablating Metal
- Halbach Array Makes Magnets Strong, Weak
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s (ambitiously long list of) Picks:
- Sloth Door Greeter Uses Neat Fold-Up Electronics Enclosures
- Welcome To Ziptie City
- Hackaday Prize 2023: OMOTE Universal Remote
- Improving Ocean Power With Static Electricity
- Hackaday Prize 2023: Tilting Mechanical Panels Make A Beautiful Display
- Remote Code Execution On An Oscilloscope
- Adapter Board Expands The Pi Zero
- Sniffing Passwords, Rickrolling Toothbrushes
- Dan’s (shamefully short list of) Picks:
