If you’re looking for a 1-second time reference, you’d probably just grab a GPS module off the shelf and use the 1PPS output. As demonstrated by [InazumaDenki], though, an old quartz clock module can also do the job with just a little work.
The module was harvested from an old Seiko wall clock, and features the familiar 32.768 KHz crystal you’d expect. This frequency readily divides down by 2 multiple times until you get a useful 1 Hz output. The module, originally designed to run a clock movement, can be repurposed with some basic analog electronics to output a useful time reference. [InazumaDenki] explains various ways this can be done, before demonstrating his favored method by building the device and demonstrating it with a decade counter.
It has some benefits over a GPS time reference, such as running at a much lower voltage and needing no external signal inputs. However, it’s also not going to be quite as accurate. Whether that matters to you or not depends on your specific application. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Turning A Quartz Clock Module Into A Time Reference”
Funny. I did exactly the same thing a few years ago, to get a stable 1 PPS independent of GPS.
Issues:
– The even and odd pulses are each not exactly 1s. They are about 50 us different on mine. Not a huge issue: they average out.
– There is some dependence of rate on supply voltage. Use a regulated supply.
– Even with a regulated supply I noted an issue with ground loops and loading. I now use an isolated supply.
– There is some dependence of rate on temperature. Mine is in a 40 C oven.
True rate is obviously not exactly correct. In principle you can discipline this by replacing the crystal’s capacitor with a varicap, and adjusting the tuning voltage, to lock to (e.g.) GPS. I didn’t bother. Instead of building and fiddling with a PLL that would take an age to tune, I let it free run and just keep track of the rate relative to other sources. One of these days I’ll get a proper Allan variance plot of it.
Ah the work we put into being on time for our appointments.
