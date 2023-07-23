When the bankruptcy of VanMoof, the company behind a series of e-bikes, was announced recently, many probably shrugged at this news. After all, what is an e-bike but a regular bicycle that has some electronics and a battery strapped to it to assist with cycling? Unfortunately for owners of a VanMoof e-bike, their fancy wheels come with a Bluetooth-connected smartphone app that somehow involves storing a special encryption key on the VanMoof servers, as detailed by [Gergely Orosz] at the Pragmatic Engineer. Without this key that is connected to your VanMoof account, your VanMoof app cannot communicate with your VanMoof e-bike.
Although basic functionality of the e-bike will be retained, features such as setting the gear modes, changing assistance mode, locking the bicycle and other features not exposed on the bicycle itself will be lost. Essentially this is the equivalent of losing the remote control to a modern-day TV and getting locked out of 90% of the device’s features.
Fortunately, as [Gergely] and others are (urgently) pointing out to VanMoof e-bike owners, this special key can be downloaded with a Key Exporter project on GitHub, as well as obtained and used with an alternative app by Cowboy Bikes, which is a competitor of VanMoof. The unfortunate reality remains, however, that should you lose this special key, you are going to be in a world of pain as your expensive e-bike now is mostly an e-brick.
(Thanks to [Jan Praegert] for the tip)
19 thoughts on “VanMoof E-Bike Bankruptcy: The Risks Of Cloud-Connected Transport”
Alternative firmware, anyone ?
Also, needing an app to change gears ?
of course how else are businesses going to creep in and make using your bike a subscription based model like the auto manufacturers are doing. And no this is not a sarcastic comment this time I am being 110% serious.
Pay as you go financial model.
Be good for us if equipment was made to last.
Condoms that last forever. What could possibly go wrong.
You’ll own nothing and be happy… well, you’ll own nothing.
Course we own nothing. Too expensive, and broke.
To change gear modes it says, not gears. I guess it’s setting the cadence thresholds for automatic gear changes, which isn’t the type of thing you’d expect to do directly on a bike, and before cloud servers would probably have involved a parallel port cable and a dodgy bit of software which only worked on Win95, which is probably a worst situation for anyone who isn’t a HaD reader.
As I understand it, this bike has automatic shifting, so you’d only need the app to tweak that (like, to adjust the speeds that it changes gears at) rather than to using the app each time to change gears during your ride.
It still strikes me as an unfortunate design choice, but it’s better than it sounds at first.
They really should consider creating a firmware mod on their way out to remove this feature.
They can’t, for two reasons: a deliberate reduction of asset values would be illegal and only VanMoof in NL is bankrupt, not the entities elsewhere. We’ll have to wait for an investor to buy the remains and see if and how the company is reorganized.
That kind of “liberating” of hardware and firmware/apps/etc. should be a mandatory part of bankruptcy proceedings…
The problem is that:
a) bankruptcy proceedings take years. I’m still getting winding up updates from the liquidators of a client who collapsed over 5 years ago.
b) the server and the app ecosystem will be part of the assets that another company might buy, and possibly one of the few items of value left as it represents a future revenue stream by subscriptions. And liquidators need to try to sell that so that creditors (e.g. the small guys like us who designed but for them and haven’t got paid for our work) can get paid. Though in practice liquidators charge so much that there’s rarely anything left for creditors.
“The Risks Of Cloud-Connected Transport”
The Risks Of Cloud-Connected anything
Gmail goes out of business.
LOL, buying expensive hardware that requires an external server online “just because”… this is really dumb and people need to learn. How would you lock/unlock your bike ina place with no internet connection? People! Start thinking…
There are some things, imho, that don’t need to be in the cloud. I can’t see any advantage to storing anything in the cloud when it comes to the operation of a bicycle. I can see storing usage date, like how long you rode for, or even your path, maybe. But getting your tire pressure or switching gears, nope, don’t see it. (I can see having the ability to lock the bicycle remotely if it’s stolen, but that’s not going to make your bike a brick on wheels if you lose access to that.)
I built my own e-bike. Problem solved.
Solution is to just get a ‘normal’ mechanical bike that has worked for ages and leave all the expensive electric nonsense behind. :) One of those ‘problems’ that doesn’t need fixing. As the company found out. Wish they’d do that for a lot of our vehicles too to lower cost of ownership and maintenance. Keep It Simple S…..
They make more sense in certain geographical locations due to weather or terrain or both. It’s easy to sit there in Oakland, CA where there weather is 70f year round and you could walk to any place you need or take the BART and wag your finger at peoplefor being “S…”
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)