Skid steers are great fun if you get to drive one on a construction site. [ProfessorBoots] has long been a fan of the diminutive diggers, and decided to make a 3D-printed version for his own pleasure.
The build uses a chassis printed in several colors which adequately recreates the charms of a full-sized skid steer. The brains of the operation is an ESP32, which receives commands over WiFi for remote control. A pair of geared N20 brushed motors are driven from a small H-bridge controller, each one driving one side of the skid steer. A toothed belt was 3D printed to allow each motor to drive two wheels on one side. Meanwhile, a pair of servos are charged with both lifting and tilting the bucket. Yes, you heard correctly – you can actually pick up and carry objects around your desk with this thing.
It’s a neat build and could be your introduction into the world of RC construction machines. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “3D-Printed RC Skid Steer Is Cute Construction Machinery Done Right”
Cute!
RC construction equipment is a big deal in Europe. There are lots of YouTube videos of major gatherings where RC enthusiasts recreate construction projects.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)