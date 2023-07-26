Running A Modern Graphics Card In A 33 MHz PCI Slot

If you ever looked at a PCI to PCIe x16 adapter and wondered what’d happen if you were to stick a modern PCIe GPU in it, the answer apparently is ‘it works’ according to an attempt by [Circuit Rewind]. As long as you accept needing to supply external power with even a low-end GT 1030 card – as the PCI slot cannot provide enough power – and being limited to a single PCIe lane. This latter point isn’t so much of an issue as a single PCIe lane offers more bandwidth than the (shared) PCI bus anyway.

Despite the somewhat improvised setup, the GT 1030 card provided a decent 1080p experience in a range of games, after removing half of the 8 GB of system RAM before the configuration would work, probably due to VRAM mapping issues. Since the mainboard uses also offered PCIe, the same card was run in a PCIe x4 slot, as well as in an x1 configuration, both with noticeably higher performance and putting the ‘why’ in ‘try’.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a RTX 3080 also booted fine with external power and only 4 GB system RAM installed. Despite the PCIe x1 link, the system was able to finish a 3D benchmark and play Doom 2016, but with only 4 GB of system RAM and an old Athlon quad-core CPU, it was a terrible experience. Perhaps the most fascinating lesson to learn from this is that PCI and PCIe are amazingly compatible with only a simple translation bridge, even if high-performance graphics aren’t quite what PCI was meant for. After all, that’s why we got cursed with AGP for many years.

  1. The problem with PCI and PCIe in this direction is that with PCI the configuration space per device was only 256 bytes. You can’t reach the full 4 kB of PCIe devices. So this will work only with devices that don’t have any necessary registers beyond 256 bytes.

    And removing one of two 4 GB DIMMs to allow the card to DMA to the whole RAM is not enough. Usually the chipset will leave a gap in physical address space for things like the BIOS flash. The computer I am sitting at right now maps 2GB at address 0 and 14 GB at 0x100000000.

