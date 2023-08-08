Easyeda2KiCad: Never Draw A Footprint Again

What if I told you that you might never need to draw a new footprint again? Such is my friend’s impression of the tool that she’s shown me and I’m about to show you in turn, having used this tool for a few projects, I can’t really disagree!
We all know of the JLCPCB/LCSC/EasyEDA trio, and their integration makes a lot of sense. You’re expected to design your boards in EasyEDA, order the components on LCSC, and get the boards made by JLCPCB. It’s meant to be a one-stop shop, and as you might expect, there’s tight integration between all three. If there wasn’t, you’d be tempted to step outside of the ecosystem, after all.
But like many in this community, I use KiCad, and I don’t expect to move to a different PCB design suite — especially not a cloud one. Still, I enjoy using the JLCPCB and LCSC combination in the hobby PCB market as it stands now, and despite my KiCad affinity, it appears that EasyEDA can help me after all!
All Data, No Hassle
One of the hard-to-beat EasyEDA-LCSC integration aspects is that you can easily add LCSC parts to your boards. There’s no need to hunt for footprints and symbols, they’re all ready to go. You simply get the LCSC inventory at your fingertips, or at least the part of it that’s been documented by EasyEDA engineers. Indeed, this information isn’t just EasyEDA-specific, you can access it externally, and there’s a tool called
easyeda2kicad that lets you download all the part files in KiCad format!
For instance, I was recently looking for microSD sockets — something that I have a tried and true part for. There’s a few hundred pieces in a bag next to my desk, even. Today’s constraint? It has to be less wide than the card itself, since I have to fit it into a narrow spot. Mouser didn’t have any good parts for me, but LCSC did. The sockets I found were also way cheaper, even including shipping and VAT. So, I’ve found a good part, but oh no, the footprint has ten pads and the mechanical dimensions are only half-intelligible, and I just want to get to drawing the long overdue board already!
All you need from here is the
easyeda2kicad script installed – it takes the LCSC part number and creates the symbol, footprint and 3D model files for you automatically. To be clear, not all LCSC parts have been digitized. But that said, for one project of hers, my friend could successfully download a whole MXM slot, DisplayPort, miniDisplayPort and VGA connectors, and a few inductors with non-standard footprints; a combination that would typically need you to sit down in front of a PCB editor for a few hours, and that’s certainly not including the 3D models.
Limited, But Great Nevertheless
Choice in EDA software is something way less malleable than component and PCB service choice, and it rocks that this software now gives us an extra option. I’ve gone through a few projects by now with this script at the ready, the footprints and symbols have all worked as advertised, and while I still need to design footprints every now and then, they’re usually something exotic.
easyeda2kicad will absolutely help if, like me, you have a foot strongly in the JLCPCB+LCSC field. Or the Eastern parts field at all. I’ve given a good few thousand dollars to these two companies, for personal and business purposes alike, and I don’t see a reason I’d stop just yet. I’m not here to promote any specific company, of course, and you’ll guess correctly that I’ve had these footprints and symbols work for Aliexpress parts, too, as long as you find which LCSC part they correspond to.
There are, of course, a few problems. The footprints have dubious legal status — any license granted likely doesn’t include such external use, and while we wouldn’t foresee problems adding such parts to open-source projects, it’s a technicality to keep in mind. These symbols and footprints are untested unless we know otherwise, unlike parts in the KiCad library, and as usual, they might deviate from datasheet in important ways.
You’re also at the mercy of the EasyEDA API, which you might remember [Jan Mrazek]’s irreplaceable LCSC search tool had problems with in the past. The problems have since been resolved, but the situation has left a bad aftertaste.
You might think that this is free symbol and footprint galore, and in a way, it is! Of course, the LCSC-JLCPCB-EasyEDA trio still wins — you’re more likely to use their services if you use this tool. There’s a reason why Western manufacturers often provide the same services, giving you footprints, symbols and 3D models so that you have it easier starting a new design within their ecosystem. SnapEDA, a similar service for Western parts, has been a mainstay in the electronics world, and to think of it, it’s long overdue to have such an option for Eastern parts!
9 thoughts on “Easyeda2KiCad: Never Draw A Footprint Again”
“Never X Y again!” is clickbait since before Internet was even a thing.
Interpret it as “greatly reduce, up to 100% in many cases”, and you’ll be set. Reducing occurrence of something to zero in all instances is seriously rare given just how multifaceted our world is. On the other hand, I do have to stay that I no longer draw footprints from datasheet dimensions, and I do a fair bit of work.
This is very exciting. It’s been a while since I’ve had a PCB made, mostly due to time limitations. I’m not looking to make anything particularly demanding from an EE perspective, and I’m not looking to order anything but maybe one or two ICs from a vendor outside of the tightly coupled LCSC catalog and JLCPCB assembly service.
I’ve found that, with this set of requirements, the biggest time sink by far is pulling in footprints/symbols for things that aren’t in the base KiCAD catalog. Running a script, slapping a symbol down, and routing sounds much nicer than faffing around for 30+ minutes every time I want to pull in a buck converter or flash memory chip.
Until you get the boards back and put the part on a footprint that’s just obviously wrong. At which point you bang your head against the top of the table, and swear never to blindly trust things again. (Before you do it again in a few years, obviously).
Buck converters are usually the common culprits too, since they very frequently have non-standard footprints, and a lot of the “here’s your footprint!” tools rely on recognizing the package name. Or they generate some of the weird copper pad geometries in different ways and so depending on the tool, they might get imported entirely wrong.
I wish they all had better ways of indicating “yes, this has been confirmed to work when imported into this specific EDA.”
That’s never a guarantee, especially with drawing things yourself – however, this tool often provides 3D models, so statistically, you’re better off than with your own design! Either way, if you don’t print your board out and verify, you’re relying on some amount of luck, whether your footprints are self-drawn or borrowed. When it comes to copper geometries, I’ve been there with SnapEDA, but it’s not been a problem so far with easyeda2kicad. As for recognizing the package name, I try to do that too when I look through datasheets 😅 at least with EasyEDA, there’s a chance of external intervention, that is, if I even run easyeda2kicad in such a case and don’t just decide to use a stdlib footprint I falsely recognized!
This is exactly how easyeda2kicad workflow goes! So, yep, look into it and let us know how it goes for you^^
SamacSys’ “Library Loader” is pretty handy for pulling in parts to KiCAD. A lot of time I go to Digikey or Mouser and they’ve got models to download, then the Loader picks them up in my download directory and auto-populates them in KiCAD. Pretty sweet, although the symbols tend to be just boxes with pins hanging from them so not as cool or informative to look at. Sometimes I go back and touch them up with a cut-n-paste from an existing symbol for stuff like FETs, diodes, whatever.
Since a footprint of a component varies on your design requirements and the process used to build your board you will never be able to just plop a pre defined footprint and get good results. When I designed boards I had to adjust footprints constantly to minimize rework and maximize circuit performance. What worked great for one project wasn’t always acceptable for another even using the same build house.
What you’re talking about is not relevant here – KiCad lets you adjust footprints per-part, no matter if they’re stock, imported or self-drawn, and I do that constantly too. Using easyeda2kicad is about quickly getting a base footprint with a degree of verified-ness to it, not about never adjusting your footprints according to the situation.
