A Little Bit Of Science History Repeating Itself: Boyle’s List

In a recent blog post, [Benjamin Breen] makes an interesting case that 2023 might go down in history as the start of a scientific revolution, and that’s even if LK-99 turns out to be a dud. He points to several biomedical, quantum computing, and nuclear fusion news items this year as proof.
However, we aren’t as convinced that these things are here to stay. Sure, LK-99 was debunked pretty quickly, but we swim in press releases about new battery technologies, and new computer advances that we never hear about again. He does mention that we aren’t alone in thinking that as [Tyler Cowen] coined the phrase “Great Stagnation” to refer to the decline in disruptive tech since 1945. Still, [Benjamin] argues that people never know when they live through a scientific revolution and that the rate of science isn’t as important as the impact of it.
That makes sense. Who cares if you develop 100 new ways to make resistors every year? But develop a transistor, and you change everything. To make his case, [Benjamin] points to [Robert Boyle], the famous scientist from the 1660s. Actually, we should call him a natural philosopher since the word scientist wasn’t in use in the 1660s. He had a list of things science should develop. [Benjamin] took the liberty of marking how many of these we have now. Some of these are obvious, and we have them. Flying, for example. Some things we don’t really have, like “curing wounds at a distance.” Unless you count telemedicine, but we don’t think that’s what he meant.
Some of the items, though, are puzzling. The final item on the handwritten list reads, “Varnishes perfumable by rubbing.” We suppose you could consider this “scratch and sniff,” but why would [Boyle] be interested in this and put it on the same list as flight, perpetual light, and optical lenses?
[Breen] points out that while [Boyle] was a famous scientist, his wish list didn’t include things like the telegraph or the steam engine. While he didn’t know it, he lived on the cusp of a great scientific age.
But are we living through the same sort of fundamental changes now? Everyone says yes. Quantum computers and AI will change everything. But then, they said that about the Segway, memristors, and blockchain, too. But we do agree that we don’t know what the next big thing is until after it has been here a while.
Predicting the future is always precarious, though we still try. In fact, apparently, people really want telemedicine.
3 thoughts on “A Little Bit Of Science History Repeating Itself: Boyle’s List”
For example, scientists have found based on large-diameter binary stars, that modified Newtonian dynamics might be correct. This eliminates the need for “Dark Matter”, which I always found was a bit like epicycles, trying to make the data fit the theory.
But then, I was never a theoretician, and left academia with a master’s to pursue something where I could actually work.
Social changes are the big fundamental developments in the past several decades. We will have to wait and see what the second-order effects of these inventions are (just as the industrial revolution had dubious effects, such as bringing our life-support system to its knees in only a few generations).
We won’t psychologically be able to see it for some time. We, like the fish, still don’t notice the water around us. We certainly don’t notice it getting more and more acidic, dissolving all bonds.
The most immediate effect of AI is going to be that it does to the so-called information economy what industrialized shipping lanes did to factory workers. The middle class will take another huge hit. Welfare systems will either greatly expand or savagely collapse. Both will be very violent for people living inside of them.
I personally think that quantum computing will elude practical applications for several decades, much like nuclear fusion already has. Those are just my personal gambles, I don’t expect to evangelize them and I might be extremely wrong.
>are we living through the same sort of fundamental changes now?
We have been since the Industrial Revolution. At that time the pace of change shot up rapidly and became the status quo.
When the Information Revolution hit, the pace of change accelerated again. And again it became the status quo. We now see innovation after innovation and simultaneously think “why aren’t innovations in battery technology keeping up with other technologies?” and “when did someone invent this new thing that I never saw before?”
And now AI has just amped up the pace again, to the point where it’s churning out new rearrangements of things so fast we barely have time to filter the useful ideas from the dreck.
Yes, we’re living in a time of frenetic change. Which itself is a fundamental shift in the acceleration of the rate of change.
