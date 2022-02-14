Predicting The Future: How’s That Working Out?

With 2022 off to a good start, it is about time to let go of all those New Year’s resolutions that didn’t quite work out. The scale’s needle didn’t reverse, our nails are still bitten, and we are still binge-watching Breaking Bad instead of reading the classics. But, of course, there’s always the future where we just know we’re going to stick to our resolutions. Besides, the future will be replete with fat-eating nanobots, 3D printed nails every morning, and a pill you can take that will make you remember reading Ulysses.
Predicting the future is fraught with peril, which is why launching a new company or product is so risky. However, there have been a few prognosticators that have made some impressive forecasts. For example, in 1922 popular (if not critically acclaimed) author W. L. George wrote a piece for The New York Herald titled “What the World Will be Like In a Hundred Years.” Since May will see that piece’s 100th anniversary, let’s see how he did.
Catching Some Rays
George comments on the revolution of the X-ray and predicts that by 2022 there will be many new “rays.” This was a common trope in science fiction, from death rays to shrink rays, but we aren’t convinced there have been many new rays in the technical sense. However, we do have a lot of new imaging technology that a person of George’s time might see as rays — think MRI or PET scans, for example.
So while a prediction of rays is not quite spot on, some of the other predictions are pretty good. George writes, “commercial flying will have become entirely commonplace.” Well, perhaps less commonplace since the pandemic, but point goes to George on that one. He predicts that planes will go from London to New York in 12 hours. Turns out, it is closer to 8 hours, even on a conventional jet, and much less if you have a supersonic plane. George correctly predicted this would transform the business of horses, ocean liners, and railroads along with the rise of truck-based transportation. Pretty good.
Tech
His prediction that in 2022 there will be no wires in the sky because of wireless phones is almost true. We still see wires, but fewer of them and wireless phones are now the norm, not the exception. Perhaps he’d read some of Tesla’s work because he mentions the possibility that even power will go wireless, although he doesn’t sound convinced.
Speaking of energy, he notes that coal and oil won’t be exhausted but will be in short supply. He predicts that power will be shifting to tides, sun, and “radium” meaning atomic power.
Entertainment in 2022 would have moving images on a screen with natural color and sound. It wasn’t the death knell for live performances that George predicted, but it certainly made a difference in that area. There will be more leisure time, too, because of a reduction in coal and tobacco smoke. He also predicted the acceptance of birth control and women joining the workforce en masse and holding nearly any position they wanted, although he predicted there would still be some inequality as he didn’t expect something so deeply rooted in society to change in only 100 years despite his desire for equality.
Swing and Miss
Some of the predictions missed by a mile, though. Neighborhoods didn’t form cooperatives to hire domestic help. Our houses are not made of easy-to-replace paper mache. We don’t eat our meals in the form of pills — at least, not most of us. We also don’t live in enclosed cities.
Some predictions are closer but not quite. His prediction of 240 million people in the US is off by over 100 million. He also predicts that the complete settlement of the United States will result in a loss of opportunity and cause the population to become less “enterprising” settling on a 7-hour workday. Not around here, although maybe in some places, the workweek is shrinking, grudgingly.
Of course, he missed a few things completely. Computers, for one. All the things that come from computers like social media, online universities, robots (even smoking ones like the one below), and teleconferences. Polymers and additive manufacturing. There is no mention of space travel. Or the push to create more food to feed a growing world population. Still not a bad record.
Our Turn
So what do we think will be in the year 2122? Quantum computers, surely. We suspect, though, they may not be as useful as we think they will be but they will probably be useful for things we don’t currently suspect. Maybe artificial intelligence will make some breakthroughs, but what we have today is little more than a cheap parlor trick compared to the intelligent computers we imagine in fiction. Anything serious won’t be an extrapolation of what we have today, but something completely different. Same for virtual reality. It needs a breakthrough if it doesn’t want to be just a fad or a niche technology.
We think some of George’s misses may yet come true. Enclosed cities will be a given once we leave Earth and may see some adoption on the planet, too, eventually. (We have some small-scale examples like the Eden project seen in the picture.) Work is getting shorter. We can’t tell if the pandemic effects will fade away as other pandemics have or if we are going to see society shift in ways to make another one harder. For example, maybe in 2122, you’ll always wear a mask in public just in case?
We presume energy will be a solved problem in 100 years, at least by our standards. There will be, of course, new problems like wind farms changing weather patterns or something like that. We imagine waste disposal will still be a concern and maybe even worse than it is today. And, like George, there’s probably a host of things we just can’t imagine. DNA surgery to change your hairline, hair color, or cure a disease? Replicators that can copy objects or create them from a design pattern? That could significantly impact transportation, economics, and a host of other things.
Even as late as 1970, it was hard to imagine what a computer would do in someone’s home. By 1980, common wisdom was that everyone would have a computer, but there was little agreement on what we would do with them. Today, it is clear that what drove the true universal adoption of computers was their ability to connect us to other people. You could make the same argument for the success of cell phones. So if we had to bet on new things, we’d bet on the things that connect people to one another in useful or interesting ways.
We’ve looked at other prognosticators like Edward Bellamy and Hugo Gernsback. Movies are also infamous for bad predictions. What are yours?
6 thoughts on “Predicting The Future: How’s That Working Out?”
Ability to edit HaD comments? :-P
That’s more like 200 years out.
For the future, among the things mentioned, AI and DNA editing appear to be things that can completely change society. While I also think real AI is a ways off, 100 years is a long time to progress, and this is the kind of field where once a breakthrough is made, you expect to see exponential progress from it.
So, supposing we could create a real AI, what are some of the implications? “Friend in a box” or “therapist in a box” are some obvious possibilities. But if we consider that large companies like Google and Amazon will pioneer the development, we should consider where that leads: (1) home and office assistants everywhere, both replacing office workers as well as taking care of many personal bookkeeping tasks (2) instead of explicit ads, your home assistant will be subtly proposing offers and deals from contracted companies. Or perhaps they’ll play a longer term game, where they try to have their AI assistants “program” their users over the long term in ways that are beneficial to corporate needs.
As for DNA editing, right now we see Crispr-Cas9 as a remarkable tool, but it is still relatively crude, with possible false-matches to the targeted DNA area, and relying upon DNA’s self-repair mechanism to glue the strand back together after splicing. There’s also the question of how to target either the cells in a given part of the body or the body as a whole.
Let’s suppose we can edit DNA in both a very precise and general manner. Immediately, there are ethical issues. Of course, many countries can agree to avoid certain practices, but what if some countries do not? What if some countries do not abide and instead practice eugenics on a large scale to create “superior” humans (or even trans-humans)? What kind of “superior” would they even go for? Looking at “Brave New World”, they would probably want to create several classes of people, with only a few “elites” gifted with high intelligence, while lots of “workers” would be given physical strength but less initiative.
Even supposing we avoid those issues, the ability to define and change ourselves leads to various concerns. For instance, if we can easily cure deafness, then deaf culture (such as sign language) would disappear. Right now, our need to overcome our handicaps drives lots of innovation, and all this goes away once the handicaps disappear. I suppose there will always be issues that we’ll need to innovate to overcome,
But, hopefully, we won’t go crazy from utter boredom because everything is too easy for everyone.
Science : just like every other religion, except our prophecies have a better than average chance of being true.
Neighborhoods didn’t form cooperatives to hire domestic help….
Maybe your neighbourhoods don’t. And some very poor people still live with dial up. As one great prophet commented, “the future is not evenly distributed.”
In 2001 Ray Kurzweil wrote, “We won’t experience 100 years of progress in the 21st century—it will be more like 20,000 years of progress (at today’s rate).”
