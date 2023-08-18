A Quarter Century Of The IMac

Growing older as an engineer turns out to be a succession of moments in which technologies and devices which you somehow still imagine to be cool or exciting, reveal themselves in fact to be obsolete, indeed, old. Such a moment comes today, with the25th anniversary of the most iconic of 1990s computers, Apple’s iMac. The translucent all-in-one machine was and remains more than simply yet another shiny Mac, it’s probably the single most influential home computer ever. A bold statement to be sure, but take a look at the computer you’re reading this on, indeed at all your electronic devices here in 2023, before you dismiss it.
Computers in the 1990s were beige and boring. Breathtakingly so, a festival of the generic. If you had a PC it came in the same beige box as every single other PC, the only thing breaking the monotony being one of those LED 7-segment fake-MHz displays. Apple computers took the beige and ran with it, their PowerMac range being merely a smoother-fronted version of all those beige-box PCs. This was the period following the departure of Steve Jobs during which the company famously lost its way, and the Bondi blue Jonny Ive-designed iMac was the signature product of his triumphant return.
That’s enough pretending to have drunk the Apple Kool-Aid for one article, so why are we marking this anniversary? The answer lies not in the iMac’s hardware, though its 233MHz PowerPC G3 and ATI graphics driving a 15″ CRT were no slouch for the day, nor even in its forsaking of all their previous proprietary interfaces for USB. Instead it’s the design influence of this machine, as it ushered in a new era of technological devices whose ethos lay around how they might be used rather than in simply showering the interface with features. At the time the iMac spawned a brief fashion for translucent blue in everything from peripherals to steam irons, but in the quarter century since your devices have changed immeasurably in its wake. We still don’t like that weird round mouse though.
Header image: Rama, CC BY-SA 4.0.
11 thoughts on “A Quarter Century Of The IMac”
Touchscreen iMac.
https://youtu.be/oZGswRH4wbM
I miss boring PCs.
Boring size/shape means parts are physically replaceable, swapable and re-usable.
One boring color means you can throw any-old parts you can get your hands on without looking like Dr. Frankenstein’s laptop. Even just the two-color black/beige choice is a PITA when you have one of that missing peripheral you need but it’s the opposite color. You don’t want to waste money on something so shallow but also want that PC full of parts you spent your money on, worked to get going together to look good as a representation of your quality as the builder.
Sure… you can still buy a beige box and the parts that go with it. But the pieces lying in closets are more likely to be miniaturized, non-matching colors. If anyone even bothers stuffing their old stuff in a closet rather than a landfill anymore.
Auto-correct made desktop into laptop. It’s not like we ever had that kind of re-usability in laptops.
Not wrong, but it’s not as if there was no case-modding in the 90s.
It already happend in the 80s, with kids spraying their C64s and Amigas (thinking of A500).
I do also remember old PC magazines from before 1995 having contests which involved winning “special editions” of certain PC models.
At least one featured an airbrushed PC, too.
“Computers in the 1990s were beige and boring.”
In the USA, I assume. Here in little Germany we had those black Escom PCs, ca. 1994. And then there were those PCs in Colani design that were either being loved or hated (there was no in-between). 😂
To be fair, our equally beloved-hated neighbors – the French, had such stuff in the 1980s already. ;)
See Goupil PC series.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SMT_Goupil
http://msx.fab.free.fr/mpc2/goupil/goupil.htm
I concur. That mouse was awful.
I don’t recall the company but someone made a clip on attachment to make that mouse have a normal shape and made it livable. Whoever designed ‘that’ needs more recognition than Johnny Ives for that #%@#$ mouse (IMHO)
“A bold statement to be sure, but take a look at the computer you’re reading this on”
Its a black rectangle of a laptop…. just like almost every other laptop made
Standards kind of dictate things. Desktop computer still a variant on rectangular cube.
My first pc back in 1996 was an amazingly black perforated and curvy Acer Aspire.
Not all pcs were boring beige and Apple was not the only company pushing deaign on their products.
Alienware.
