A Bubble Machine Built From Scrap

Not every project has to be an AI-powered particle accelerator using lasers. Sometimes simple projects can be very satisfying, and a simple project can be a great gateway to introduce a friend or a child to our hacker ways. That’s why we noticed [Crazy Science’s] bubble machine upcycled from a CD and a water bottle. It isn’t likely to figure in anyone’s Ph.D. dissertation any time soon, but that isn’t the point

Once you see the pictures, you can probably figure out how to build it. For extra points, consider scrounging everything from stuff you already have. We were curious about drilling holes in the CD as we’d imagine they’d crack with an ordinary drill bit. Apparently, a soldering iron will pierce the disk, but we would advise doing that in a well-ventilated area.

You can also 3D print a wheel if you prefer. We imagine you could get artistic with the wheel, making holes of different sizes or decorating the wheel for a particular theme. There are plenty of other additions you could try. LED lighting or even a laser or two, if you must. Perhaps make the motor start on some stimulus like a motion sensor or sound.

A great rainy day project to share with a kid. Making projects with or for kids is a blast, and what kid doesn’t like something their friends can’t buy in the store? This would be a great Tinkercad and 3D printing project for a kid or a class. Probably better to have them running a printer than a table saw. Then again…