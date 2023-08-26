[joekutz] made an impulse purchase of a CNC machine. It was a 3040 CNC that looked reasonably complete and had an attractive price, what could possibly go wrong? As it happens, [joekutz] really didn’t know what he was in for. Sometimes the price is good, but you pay in other ways. But where some would see defeat, [joekutz] sees an opportunity to document the restoration.
The 3040 are relatively cheap and simple CNC machines that have been available from a variety of overseas retailers for years. They have 30 cm by 40 cm beds (hence the name) and while there are many variations, they all work about the same. [joekutz] expected that getting his up and running and converted to open source would be a fun weekend project, but it ended up taking far longer than that. In fact, it turns out that the machine was damaged in surprising and unexpected ways.
[joekutz] has a series of videos demonstrating the process of diagnosing and repairing the various things wrong with this device. In the first video, he dismantles the machine and discusses the next steps. In the second video, he takes some time to repair some dial indicators that will be critical for measuring the various things wrong with the CNC parts. Video number three delves into finding out the horrible things wrong with the machine, and the fourth is where repairs begin, including bending shafts and sanding blocks back into service.
Those videos are embedded below, and while the machine isn’t quite restored yet, progress is promising. We’ve seen easy and effective upgrades for such CNC machines before, but if you happen to be in more of a repair and restore situation, give [joekutz]’s work a look because it might just save you some time and frustration.
12 thoughts on “Impulse Buying A 3040 CNC Machine, What Could Go Wrong?”
I had one of those, designed a usb grbl to parallel converter for it and the upgrade to a 6040. Same design just bigger
3020, 3040 and 6040 CNC mills are the same design. And there are many brands made in one OEM factory…
GRBL is nice, I had it with 3018 mill, which was made of aluminum extrusions. The only issue was PC side software, bCNC. It convinced me that one should never use Python for anything serious or advanced. Just compare it with Mach3, which is much more advanced but can run on 25 years old hardware.
One would think after this much work, you’d just go splurge the extra money on a better CNC.
But one good thing about these videos – besides the excellent repair knowledge – is now I don’t have to buy a 3040 to know they’re crap.
Sometimes “splurge” is not an option. Also, what you consider to be “crap” may very well be someone else’s chance-of-a-lifetime splurge.
Most people are just using the machine wrong, it’s just an engraver and they are using it to CUT different kinds of materials.
I have 3020 with USB controller board. I managed to burn out the 300W spindle motor. Then I replaced all the wiring with thicker one with shielding. I have to repair wiring again, because my kids, Ada and Tavi, managed to break it…
One of the mods I did was a probe connector for my (failed) attempts to autolevel for PCB cutting. I gave up on that pretty early and now I order my boards from China. Still, metal engraving would be fun…
The 3040 and its smaller sibling, the 3018, are built to a price point, a very cheap price point. I like to call it Shelfware. The typical buyer is looking to learn about CNC. There are two very common results of this. A) the buyer runs into all sorts of problems, gets zero support from the seller, becomes frustrated/disillusioned and it winds up unused. B) the buyer learns enough to realize they need a better/bigger machine, upgrades and the 3040 winds up unused. In either case, the machine winds up on a shelf, unused. As a learning experience a key part of what gets learned is how to deal with a CNC router that has a lot of flex and a tiny working footprint.
The upgrade path is a complete waste of money. Better to sell it and buy a better machine.
For learning CNC, I recommend people find a local makerspace that has a CNC machine and get some hands on time.
My 3020 has a sturdy metal frame. 3018 and smaller machines use aluminum extrusions, like 3D printers. These are not rigit enough to be both fast and accurate. It’s a trade-off. Mills made of extrusions and 3D printed parts work well at low feedrates. Machines like 3020, 3040 and 6040 with frames made of metal plates, work well at moderate speeds, especially with bigger spindles. But if you want industry-standard performance, you need industry-standard machine.
I got a 3018, which I managed to set up fairly easily. The GRBL firmware was fine, and the CD presumably containing a cracked Corel draw or similar went straight into the bin, to be replaced by CNCjs, initially running on my laptop and then on a pi.
It quickly paid for itself, for the job I’d bought it for (engraving names in wooden USB sticks)
I then had a play at upgrading it – was quick and easy to add limit switches and a fan to remove dust. truing it to a higher degree was more fun… the parts were all true enough except for the bed which had a bit of a curve – not a major issue as I fitted a waste board which was flat – but it lacked any screws to make fine adjustments, so I had to rig something up.
The bits which come with it were utter junk though, could barely cut balsa. I got a used carbide bit from a friend who works for a precision engineering firm, and accidentally cut through a steel hold-down bolt with a misplaced rapid move. Eek.
All in all, very capable. Yes, there’s better machines available, but only at significantly more cost. And I believe a lot of them still need work.
Skeptical.
Did you check the bolt with a magnet?
Carbide + rapid typically results in broken carbide.
I think you had an aluminum fastener, maybe ‘pot metal’. Even then, it’s impressive the carbide didn’t shatter.
You could put in the largest face mill it can take then use the mill to skim the bed flat.
I ordered a 1310 pro mini CNC and it was a joke. Linear rails are nice but the thing was so gritty and out of true. It’s really sad because the form factor is so nice! Now I’m getting ready to make one using sendcutsend.
