Perhaps it’s a side-effect of getting older, but it seems like reading the color bands on blue metal-film resistors is harder than it was on the old brown carbon ones. So often the multimeter has to come out to check, but it’s annoying. Thus we rather like [Mike]’s Resistorganizer, which automates the process of keeping track of the components.
At its heart is a fairly simple concept, with the microcontroller reading the value of a resistor by measuring the voltage from a potential divider. The Resistorganizer extends this using an array of analogue multiplexer chips, and is designed to plug into one side of a breadboard with the idea being that each line can have a resistor connected to earth through it. Of course it’s not quite as simple as that, because to maintain a readable range a set of resistors must be switched in and out to form the other half of the divider for different ranges. Thus another multiplexer chip performs that task.
Finally a set of digital multiplexers handles an LED to see which of the many resistors is currently selected through a pair of buttons, and a dot-matrix LCD display delivers the value. We want one already!
4 thoughts on “Finally, A Machine To Organize Resistors!”
Sure, getting the multimeter out is annoying. I’m struggling to see how this is *less* annoying.
Why go through all the trouble to read resistors only. Ebay has RLC/semiconductor tester for the cheap. With lcd screen tool. R to the ohm, C down to nano’s with ESR rating, All different semiconductors with pin ID.
I thought that everyone has at least two of those Transistor-Testers at home. The chinese are happily adding features and changing software to detect more stuff.
Wonderful world we live in. At least partial.
The color codes are getting harder to read, not because of my old age but the quality of the markings. For example we have have 1% resistors in our lab that we bought 20+ years ago that I can read just fine. It’s the new ones from lower quality suppliers that are impossible to read.
