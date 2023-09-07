Bangor University scientists think that the way to go big with nuclear power is to, in fact, go small. Their tiny nuclear fuel pellets called triso fuel are said to be the size of poppy seeds and are meant to power a reactor by Rolls Royce the size of a “small car.” We aren’t sure if that’s a small Rolls Royce or a small normal car.
The Welsh university thinks the reactor has applications for lunar bases, here on Earth, and even on rockets because the reactor is so small. We can’t tell if the fuel from Bangor is unique or if it is just the application and the matching reactor that is making the news. Triso fuel — short for tri-structural isotropic particle fuel — was developed in the 1960s, and there are multiple projects worldwide gearing up to use this sort of fuel.
The U.S. Department of Energy calls Triso “the most robust nuclear fuel on earth.” Each tiny pellet consists of a kernel made of uranium, carbon, and oxygen. The fuel has an outer jacket around the kernel made of three layers of carbon- and ceramic-based materials to isolate the radioactive material. Traditionally, the kernel contained uranium dioxide, but recently, the pellets contain uranium oxycarbide. Because of the self-containment system, the pellets won’t melt and release radioactive material even when heated for 300 hours at 1800C. If you want to know more about the history of this fuel and where it has been used so far, Power Magazine has a good overview. We’ve talked about it before, too. Turns out that making a nuclear reactor is hard, but making the fuel for one is one of the hardest parts.
7 thoughts on “Triso Fuel And The Rolls Royce Of Nuclear Reactors”
Interesting article. I studied electronic engineering at Bangor between 1983 and 1986. My first class B.Sc. degree has served me well over the years.
In the mid-1980s, it was a small rural University college of some 3000 students, about 250 miles north west of London, surrounded by the beautiful mountains of Snowdonia.
Now it appears to be forging ahead with 21st century nuclear technology, aimed at distributed power generation (Rolls Royce) and lunar/space applications.
I am proud to be a Bangor Allumni of nearly 40 years ago.
I had a lovely time the day I went there.
So what happens at the 306th hour while cookin at 1800C and a tiny, little fracture develops in the shell of the pellet? Super mega thermonuclear meltdown or no?
Alumnus or alumnae
One wonders how they’re able to achieve critical mass with so little fuel.
You put a lot of it close together..
You do not have critical mass in nuclear reactors. Critical mass is the minimum amount of material needed for a nuclear chain reaction to become a runaway reaction in a nuclear weapon.
The pelletization of nuclear fuel in addition to it’s reauirement of being much less radioactive, is meant to make it more difficult to refine and use in nuclear weapons.
Large, older, industrial scale nuclear reactors need(/ed) large amounts of highly radioactive fuel to run efficiently. That is not ideal as that type of fuel is much more easily refined for use in nuclear weapons, bith with nuclear detonations and without (dirty bombs).
