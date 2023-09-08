[Harrison Low] published some 3D-printed linear actuators, which generated a lot of interest. He got a lot of advice from people on the Internet, and he took it to heart. The result: an improved version that you can see in the video below.
The original design used carbon fiber and Kevlar and was quite stiff. The actuators could move very fast, which was important to [Harrison]. However, they were also prone to wear and had issues with the force required to assemble them. He also wanted the design to be more modular to facilitate repair. The new design removes the bowden tubes, and the resulting actuator is both easier to assemble and easier to service.
One of the great things about 3D printing is you can iterate quickly, incorporating lessons you learn into new revisions. The old actuator, for example, failed after 39,000 cycles. The new ones were able to make 50,000 cycles and didn’t seem to be worse for the wear.
[Harrison] is looking at some future improvements, including using the motor body as one of the spools and switching to synchromesh cable. He’s looking for suggestions for the next generation, so be sure to share your ideas and experience.
If you want to make your own, the last part of the video shows detailed assembly instructions. It looks like they would be worth watching as the assembly isn’t trivial.
If you want something easier to put together, maybe try one hosted on a PCB. Or, there are other designs, many of which are quite inexpensive.
One thought on “Homebrew Linear Actuators Improved”
Your graphic, as shown, will only give you one turn of the spool in either direction before you’re out of cable. I’d lose the center bump and use the space for either sides coil, one uncoils as the other coils…You’ll likely need moving guides to control the spooling.
Suggestion1: Abandon cable drive and spend $20 on a screw. Get fast strong steppers. Get a rat (big block chevy)…You will lose speed.
Suggestion2: Go crazy and buy a ball screw and associated hardware, for low friction and precision. Get a Chinese surface plate to hand scrape your guides. Get precision position and velocity feedback, abandon steppers. Then you’d have a unique open source thing. X3 and you’ve got a kit to seriously improve most desktop CNCs.
Suggestion0: Repurpose a screw and plastic preload nut from an old CD or DVD drive. If long enough…hack it up, make it work.
This is a lot of effort for a sloppy control. Even your 3d printer likely uses a screw for Z, where gravity is involved. Belts basically suck, even unspooled, at this scale your time is worth more than the price of some off the shelf parts. Only 3d print things when you can’t find a better and cheaper off the shelf part. Time is money, but money can’t buy time.
You will likely never again need a spool/wire position mechanism, you will certainly encounter a screw and nut. Don’t, metaphorically, spend a decade learning OS/2.
Not watching the clickbait.
