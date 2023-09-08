Most of us will at one point have run out of storage and either had to buy a larger driver or delete some of those precious files. This problem can happen to data centers, too, with the ever-increasing amount of data stored on servers across the world. [Cerabyte] aims to fix this, with their ceramic-based media promising 1 TB/cm² of areal density.
To put into perspective just how much better this density is, we can compare it against SSDs and hard drives. At the time of writing, the densest SSD (NAND flash storage) is claimed to be 0.1825 TB/cm² and the densest hard drive is claimed to be 0.1705 TB/cm², which means 5.48 times and 5.87 times more dense respectively. The density improvement doesn’t end there — both an SSD and a single HDD platter might be a couple millimeters tall, while a [Cerabyte] layer claims to be merely 50 atoms tall.
[Cerabyte] aims to create 10 PB (10,000 TB) and later 1 EB (1,000,000 TB) racks with their technology, a feat difficult to achieve with mere hard drives. The ceramic-based media is written to using lasers and read from with a microscope, though throughput is limited to a “mere” 1 GB/s, which means filling that one rack could take as long as 110 days. Despite the relatively slow access times, we think this new storage technology is impressive, assuming [Cerabyte] succeeds.
Do you need so much storage that even [Cerabyte] can’t satisfy your needs? Simply use YouTube as infinite storage!
5 thoughts on “Cerabyte: One Terabyte Per Square Centimeter”
IBM Millipede
nuff said.
which claims about 1 TB per square INCH, which is about 1/6 of the density claimed here. And which also is about the density of cutting edge magnetic discs and NAND Flash memory. Not nearly ’nuff said.
“both an SSD and a single HDD platter might be a couple millimeters tall, while a [Cerabyte] layer claims to be merely 50 atoms tall”
Very poor comparison. Yes, that SSD chip and that HD platter may be “a couple millimeters” tall, but that includes the supporting matrix. Their actual storage layers are several orders of magnitude thinner. Are you suggesting that a Cerabyte device can operate without a substrate?
Oh wait. You’re not. You also say that this 50 atom layer can only be written and read with a laser. Would that laser and the associated optics be less than a couple millimeters thick, then?
When I was teaching at Portland State in the late 1990s, a group of my students did a project for a local company with similar objectives and technology. If I remember, the storage media was a nickel film written with an electron beam. Density was very high for the time, but nowhere near this. Plastic copies could be made with thermoplastic stampings and those could be plated to make new metal copies. Reading involved an optical microscope and one claim was that as long as the optical technology remained, the data could be retrieved. Potential uses were storage of historical material, genealogical records (the Mormon Church was said to be interested). The technique could be used with both digital and image materials. Long term storage in geologically stable structures like salt domes was envisioned.
So first of all I’m pretty sure this is a write once read many or WORM technology. There is certainly a market for that but it is a huge limitation.
Secondly listing the density in area instead of volume is suspicious and possibly intentionally misleading. Suppose the read/write apparatus is huge? Who cares how small the bits are if the whole system is fewer bits per cubic cm? 10PB in a single rack is possible today with high end hard drives. Possibly they meant 10PB per server which is a bit more impressive but still doable with the right SSD solution.
Thirdly I notice there is no mention of price. Maybe they can beat SSD and HDD but you also have to compete with tape. With the expensive drive/cheap media approach digital tape storage starts making a lot of sense when you get to the petabyte range.
In conclusion I just don’t see it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)