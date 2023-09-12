There was a time when a car was a machine, one which only came to life when its key was turned, and functioned simply as a way to get its occupants from point A to B. For most consumers that remains the case, but unfortunately in the last decade its function has changed from the point of view of a car manufacturer. Motor vehicles have become a software product as much as a hardware one, and your car now comes with all the privacy hazards you’d expect from a mobile phone or a computer. The Mozilla Foundation have taken a look at this problem, and their disturbing finding was that every one of the 25 major automotive brands they tested had significant failings.
Their quote that the cars can collect “deeply personal data such as sexual activity, immigration status, race, facial expressions, weight, health and genetic information, and where you drive.” had us wondering just exactly what kind of sensors they incorporate in today’s vehicles. But beyond mild amusement at some of the possibilities, it’s clear that a car manufacturer can glean a significant amount of information and has begun doing so largely without the awareness of the consumer.
We’ve railed about unnecessary over-computerisation of cars in the past, but from an obsolescence and reliability perspective rather than a privacy one, so it’s clear that the two issues are interconnected. There needs to be some level of public awareness that cars can do this to their owners, and while such things as this Mozilla investigation are great, the message needs to appear in more consumer-focused media.
As well as the summary, Mozilla also provide a detailed report broken down by carmaker.
Header: Michael Sheehan, CC BY 2.0.
11 thoughts on “Your Car Is A Privacy Nightmare On Wheels”
Pfft, I’m safe from all this: I can’t afford to buy a recent enough car to have any of this privacy-invading junk!
To be honest, some of these sound like CYA boilerplate. I mean, how is a car – even with an associated mobile app – going to collect stuff like immigration status and genetic information?
Facial expressions don’t surprise me, though, given Tesla’s driver observation camera (that they’re fairly open about, which doesn’t make it any less creepy).
ahh yes when my car promts me for a genetic sample for maintainance again…
Mine doesn’t ask, it just takes. That’s the peril of older vehicles with sharp edges.
That’s just the normal blood offering to the maintenance gods.
Everything is emitted trough only one antenna, just put for example a 60dB attenuator in the antenna cable. The car thinks its still connected but without coverage. Sometimes its difficult get to the antenna, like volkswagen who buries a box behind the instrument panel. If I ever become unemployed (unlikely) I start a workshop for putting cars in airplane mode.
I think you need to make a YouTube video and elaborate. While some of these other folks might have missed your jewel of a comment, it isn’t lost on me. I have a 2022 Honda Civic Touring that I would like to try this on, and lack the know how.
So they’re recording my sexual activity?
Joke 1: No data there then!
Joke 2: Are they in collaboration with those adverts for ‘Hot Bored Housewives in Your Area…’?
Joke 3: Will they be introducing automatic pre-heating of the rear seats when I get near the local Dogging hot spot?
Anymore?
The yanks won’t get joke 3. Dogging is a curious British pursuit
genetic data? get serious. I don’t recall a finger prick sensor installed on my car.
Bottom line, the article does not explain anything of what they found. They just cite them, without detail.
You need to read all of it… https://foundation.mozilla.org/en/privacynotincluded/nissan/
