It’s an acknowledged problem with the mobile phone industry and particularly within the Android ecosystem, that the operating system support on a typical device can persist for far too short a time, leaving the user without critical security updates. With the rise of the Chromebook, this has moved into larger devices, with schools and other institutions left with piles of essentially what’s essentially e-waste.
Now in a rare show of sense from a tech company, Google have announced that Chromebooks are to receive ten years of updates from next year. Even better, it seems that this will be retroactively applied to at least some older machines, allowing owners to opt in to further updates for the remainder of the decade following the machine’s launch.
Of course, a Chrome OS upgrade on an older machine won’t make it any quicker. We’re guessing many users will feel the itch up upgrade their hardware long before their decade of software support is up. But anything which saves e-waste has to be applauded, and since this particular scribe has a five-year-old ASUS Transformer just out of support, we’re hoping for a chance to jump back on that train.
There’s another question though, and it relates to the business model behind Chromebooks. We doubt that the hardware manufacturers are thrilled at their customers’ old machines receiving a new lease of life and we doubt Google are doing this through sheer altruism, so we’re guessing that the financial justification comes from an extra five years of making money from the users’ data.
10 thoughts on “Chromebooks Now Get Ten Years Of Software Updates”
I think you meant to use essentially once at the bottom of the first paragraph.
My 2013 Chromebook Pixel is running fine with the latest Linux Mint.
Chromebooks…lasting more than a couple of years?
Where is this hardware?
In the hands of kids?
I don’t believe it.
I’ll grant that the newest Chromebook I’ve seen has two charging jacks, should last about two years. Not that any super cheap laptops are better. Not that most average cost laptops are better. USB charging might move the first failure part somewhere else, but cheap hardware is cheap.
Kids destroy toughbooks, which aren’t nearly as tough as they used to be.
Maybe you aren’t instilling the proper respect for devices in your kids? This wouldn’t be surprising considering how many adults treat their electronics as disposable. (Last I read, something like 1-in-5 people break their phone screen every 3 months.)
The tablet given to my eldest niece in 1st grade 4 years ago is now going to it’s 3rd user. No major scratches. No broken buttons or ports.
Her sister’s old tablet just became a wall-mounted control unit for Home Assistant. Not because anything was broken, but because the battery was beginning to fade after 4+ years of use by a 4-6 year old.
Devices CAN last just fine if they are respected. You just need to actively teach that respect.
Cheap laptops don’t last 5 years of use with adults. They rarely last 2.
Granting that’s daily use. If my mom had a computer, it would last forever, she’d never turn it on.
The most common failure, in my experience, was the old school barrel charge port. Good for about 500 plugings.
Your nieces aren’t allowed to take those tablets off the coffee table, or they’d be dead in a day. No matter how scared of angering the rents they are.
That’s great to hear.
For comparison, my Linux desktop is 11 years old and plays Baldur’s Gate 3 just fine.
The problem is not hardware getting out of date, the problem is that operating systems and apps are updated way too often, they get way too heavy (an app that does the same thing as a website should not be more than 10 megabytes), a browser should not use gigabytes of RAM. Security updates are important and should be seperated from functional updates.
I think that software developers, more than manufacturers, are responsible for most of the e-waste problem. We should just develop less software and keep using what works.
“an app that does the same thing as a website should not be more than 10 megabytes”
I’m guessing you weren’t involved in developing the electron platform then…
This should be identified as *Chrome OS devices*, although I realize that ‘Chromebooks’ is easier to say. Google supports Chrome OS on their own devices very well, but lets the support for other manufacturers languish when the device gets older. I’ve got an ASUS Chromebox with an i7-8550U 1.8GHz CPU and 8Gb of RAM, locked at Chrome OS v103 (v96 at the end of April, but then it was allowed to spurt to v103). But my Google Pixelbook has an i7-7Y75 1.3GHz with 16Gb of RAM that can still update (currently at v116).
More damning is the ARM architecture of my Lenovo Chromebooks having 4Gb of RAM also being on (the latest) Chrome OS v116. I’ve harped on this issue for over four years now; While I expect support to end for certain Chrome OS devices (my ASUS Chromebit has a RockChip 3288-C with only 2Gb of RAM – but still performs well enough), the support EOL is very haphazard for Chrome OS. I hope this goes through for a few of my devices, but realistic realize that it probably won’t.
The original “business model” was that Google would provide customer support for any manufacturer’s Chrome OS devices. I used it twice initially almost a decade ago and received calls – that solved the issues – within minutes of opening the online ticket. Manufacturers could foist support issues on to Google, but I don’t know where that program is now (no issues I can’t solve on my own with the dozen Chrome OS devices that I have).
