Many people, one way or another, got started programming computers using some kind of Basic. The language was developed at Dartmouth specifically so people could write simple programs without much training. However, Basic found roots in small computers and grew to where it is today, virtually unrecognizable. Writing things in something like Visual Basic may be easier than some programming tasks, but it requires a lot of tools and some reading or training. We aren’t sure where the name EndBasic came from, but this program — written in Rust — aims to bring Basic back to a simpler time. Sort of.
You can run the program in a browser, locally, or connected to a cloud service. It looks like old-fashioned Basic at first. But the more you dig in, the odder it gets. The command line is more akin to a Python REPL. You type things, and they happen. It took a while to figure out that you need to enter EDIT to write a program. Then, what you type gets saved until you press escape. The syntax is Basic-like but has oddities. There are no line numbers, but you can use labels that start with an at sign.
If you want to see the program in action, try a game of Snake. Press Q to quit, and you can see the program by typing LIST. You’ll see something like this:
Although it looks text-based, you can do graphics. There’s even a way to connect to a Raspberry Pi and do physical I/O. For learning this looks interesting. There’s nothing to deploy in a classroom setting and there’s collaboration and help tools. On the other hand, it probably isn’t that practical for real-world things or, at least, not what you would want to use.
Maybe we are old-fashioned, but we like real old-school Basic better. You can load Basic on a Raspberry Pi Pico, for example, and have a machine that would have been practically a supercomputer when most people were getting started with Basic.
12 thoughts on “The End Of Basic?”
No disrespect to EndBasic, but I too prefer my BASIC the old fashioned way: buck naked on a beach running BASIC-8 on a PDP-8 emulator.
C64 here I still use BASIC just because.
Reading the tittle the answer is no. Reason being: QB64pe gets better and better with time. Last time it was discussed here. Debugging with step, break and variable watch was external to the IDE was just getting started. Now it’s integrated with so many other improvements. And all the improvements just make it better.
It’s not your typical (trash-80) basic. Start in the forums https://qb64phoenix.com/forum/index.php To view all the support you can get. And best of all it’s all FREE!!
You do realize that the article is about a BASIC interpreter called EndBasic, yes?
> It’s not your typical (trash-80) basic.
“It’s not your typical (Treasure-80) basic.”
There, fixed it for you. :)
Acorn BBC Basic has yet to be equalled for features and performance.
Regarding Visual Basic, this does not require a lot of reading or other tools at all. In fact, I think that the fundamental modules of Visual Basic – a user interface designer and a set of event handlers – is more intuitive to anyone who grew up with Windows, Mac, and smartphones, than BASIC ever was. I’m not sure why anybody is even playing with non-GUI interpreters any more. Even more mystifying to me, is how Python, without any universally-implmented platform-independent GUI, is even a thing.
I started 43 years ago with PET BASIC. Now I’m programming in Visual Basic for Applications (VBA). People say VBA is de ad or dying because Microsoft pushed VB.NET on the world, but I am very happy with VBA, and still haven’t hit a limit on what it can do. There are literally billions of lines of VBA code in the world so I don’t see it going away any time soon.
I’ve coded in Forth, PASCAL, C, C+, Visual C, GW Basic, PET Basic, PC ROM Basic (let’s see who on this forum knows of that one!!), VBA and Visual Studio VB.NET.
VB.NET is the best of all of them. It’s more free flowing than C and compiled.
These days I do a lot in Transact SQL or T-SQL. It’s like a throwback into the 1980’s.
This is a very misleading title.
Clickbait header. Over the years, Among others I’ve used QB, PowerBasic, PicBASIC, most recently BASCOM. ALL are compiled. All work fine. BASCOM particularly is a joy to work with. I wouldn’t think of telling Steven King that he’s not a ‘Real’ author until he writes a story in Italian. BASIC is the closest language to English I’ve ever found. I’m not a professional programmer and don’t have the space in my head to learn a foreign language like C++, only to forget it all by the next time I need to program something.
Well, truthfully, it was just a play on the name of the program… EndBasic. I assume the program’s author thinks it is the “Basic to End all Basics” which is, of course, highly debatable.
