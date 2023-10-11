A MIG welder is a great tool to have. With machine fed wire and gas protecting the arc, it can make it easy to weld well without requiring a lot of manual skill from the operator. [PROFESSOR PARDAL BRASIL] decided to build his own MIG welder using scrap parts, and it’s an inspiring bit of work.
The build is along the lines of so many YouTube contraptions, using bits and pieces thrown together in oddball ways. A windscreen wiper motor is used to create a wire feeder, with jammed-up ball bearings acting as rollers. Speed control of the wiper motor appears to be via a variable resistor created by moving two plates closer together in a bath of salt water. This enables the wire feed rate to be easily controlled, albeit in a wet and messy fashion. The build includes a device for producing carbon dioxide for use as shielding gas, too. This is achieved by mixing a solution of water and bicarbonate soda with vinegar, and then pumping the resulting carbon dioxide into an inner tube for storage. The power supply for actually creating an arc comes courtesy of car batteries.
The resulting welder is janky as all heck, but it does successfully weld some steel plates together. Job done, as they say. Video after the break.
Thanks to [Danjovic] for the tip!
5 thoughts on “Nifty MIG Welder Built From Scrap”
ufff yet another utube. can’t people do anything without monetizing these days. sorry but hard pass.
A lot of people make youtube videos of their projects but don’t get a cent for it. Monetizing videos isn’t as easy as you think. The question isn’t about the people making the videos, but the other people promoting the videos that are solely made to make money. But then again, if the video is about something interesting or inspiring, than what’s the problem.
I just go over to Harbor Freight pick up a little one for 120$! Not great, but not bad either. I wouldn’t trust that weld on the connecting rod though, not the kind of thing you should ever weld.
Looks very heavy.
All naysayers aside, I like it. I’ve always loved the “stranded on a deserted island” mindset.
