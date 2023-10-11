Over the ages, a lot of human activity has been concerned about getting water from where we find it to where we want it. If you want to move water to a lower elevation, there’s no problem. But if you want to move water up, you need a pump. The ancients used what we call Archimedes’ screw to raise water. But a Wirtz pump as [Steve Mould] shows in the video below, is another kind of spiral pump that is also very old and uses the same basic principle as the screw pump.
In a way, the Wirtz is just an Archimedes’ screw in cross-section. Part of what makes it work, however, is air-locking. [Steve] made a small model but found it didn’t work exactly as he expected. Of course, investigating that led to some interesting observations.
To solve the problem, a field trip to see a huge working Wirtz pump was in order. As it turns out, the size of the water channel is a balance. It can’t be too small or too large. Surface tension plays a part, as does the transport of trapped air through the system.
[Steve] learned some lessons and made another pump that — while not as stylish — worked much better. We couldn’t help but think this would be easy to put together post-apocalypse, so probably a good thing to have in your bag of tricks.
If you have electricity and motors, of course, it is easy. You can even 3D print a centrifugal pump.
2 thoughts on “The Wirtz Pump Spins”
Wirtz pump, that’s a new concept for me!
Interesting video.
Self powered irrigation (as shown in the video) is something that needs to be used in 3rd world countries.
To me too! As were the ram pump few years ago
https://wiki.lowtechlab.org/wiki/Bélier_hydraulique/en
