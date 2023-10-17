The Clock, Another Way To Modify The Sound Of A Synth Chip

The Philips SAA1099 is perhaps one of the lesser-known among the crop of 1980s-era 8-bit sound generator chips, but with three stereo voices onboard it makes a capable instrument for chiptune experimentation. It’s attracted the attention of [Folkert van Heusden], who’s tried the novel experiment of seeing what happens when a sound chip’s clock is varied.

A quick search of the internet reveals that the chip, which appeared in early Sound Blaster cards, is intended to have an 8 MHz clock. He’s hooked it up to an Arduino as a variable clock source, which surprised us but it seems an ATmega328’s timer is faster than we expected.

There are a couple of WAV files, and as expected the clock frequency has a significant effect on the pitch. The samples just sweep up and down without much attempt at making a sound you’d want to hear, but it does raise an interesting possibility of adding a further pitch bending ability to the capabilities already in the chip. When these circuits were new we couldn’t control a clock on a whim with the 8-bit processors of the day, so of course none of us thought to try this at the time. He’s tried it, so you don’t have to.

The SAA1099 has been mentioned in these pages only once, as a chip used in peripherals for 1980s Czech computers.