Writing is, as any of the Hackaday crew will tell you, a task which requires concentration. For your best work there’s a need to be in that elusive Zone, and for some that means making the experience as distraction free as possible. For them there’s an entire class of minimalist word-processors and text editors which reduce the UI to nothing more than the text. [Adam Blumenberg] has taken this a step beyond software with his digital typewriter, a single-purpose Raspberry Pi-based cyberdeck that serves only for distraction-free writing.
There’s not a lot in the way of descriptive text at the above link but in a way there doesn’t need to be as the photographs tell the story. A mechanical keyboard and a wide but not very tall display fit with the Pi in a fairly rudimentary wooden case, and running Focuswriter it leaves very little in the way of distraction. In that sense it’s not quite so much a cyberdeck in its application as something more like the smart digital typewriters from a few decades ago without the printer, but we can see that it makes for a very handy writing implement. Sadly the job of writing for Hackaday requires constant access to online sources on a larger screen, or we’d be tempted to try one ourselves.
The one-purpose writing computer is an idea we’ve seen before from time to time, for example in this one with an e-paper display.
3 thoughts on “A Typewriter For The Paperless Age”
Fun project, but what an interesting display. Does anybody have any details about this display (availability cost)?
It looks like the 11.9inch IPS from WaveShare: $90-100. Interesting rounded corners on it.
We should be reminded of one of the first electronic “typewriters”, Don Lancaster’s TV Typewriter from 50 years ago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TV_Typewriter
Don passed recently, (June 7th 2023) his expertise and technical writings will be sorely missed by a whole generation of hobbyists and engineers.
