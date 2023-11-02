A mildly annoying trend over recent years has been for USB hardware devices to expose a CD-ROM drive containing their drivers for Windows users. Of course there’s no real CD in there, instead the software lives on a piece of flash memory. It’s usually not a problem as they also appear on the USB bus as their true calling, but not always.
[Martijn Braam] found himself the lucky owner of a USB network adapter which seemed to see its only purpose in life to be such a drive, and since he wasn’t anxious to make another piece of e-waste, he broke it open to see if the fake CD drive could be disabled.
Inside the flimsy case he found a CoreChips SR9700 Ethernet controller, a chip for which there seems to be very little data in the wild. On the underside of the PCB was a flash chip, and as expected disabling this caused the CD drive to disappear to be replaced by the expected network card.
It’s a simple but useful hack, but there’s a little bonus for those unaware in the write-up. There’s a piece of software called USB_modeswitch that can perform this task on many cards, which is worth storing away in the event that it’s needed.
7 thoughts on “A Network Adapter Thinks It’s A CD-ROM. Restore Its True Calling!”
If you’re using Linux, I’d recommend trying “usb_modeswitch”. This is a common tactic for USB WiFi adapters (which I found out the hard way) to include their Windows (and rubbish Linux) drivers without adding a driver disc. This software kicks the device in such a way that it switches back to its other mode, that of being a network interface.
However, the technique of just taking said flash chip off entirely is far more reliable, and works on every platform.
Though I’m curious whether it works for every USB network device. Due to the odd setup of the house I currently live in, I went through about three USB WiFi devices, and had to take them out of their plastic housing, hoping to keep them cooler. I didn’t notice any flash chips on any of these WiFi devices. Maybe I need to check part numbers again.
I had to use USB_modeswitch to get a Realtek USB wireless adapter working, bit of a pain.
Some devices also use the flash to store their firmware. Often there is a default firmware in rom but it will be an older version.
Would these chips have the image written to them before assembly or is there a way to write to the flash ?
They’re written and can be updated in situ on at least some devices.
I’m confused. If the USB devices aren’t working along the flash module doing CD-ROM simulation in first place, then why they are even made/sold?
The prototype didn’t magically build itself without any doing, after all.
A person must have been designing and testing the USB device before it reached serial production.
That whole scenario makes no sense to me,
unless we’re talking about a bug/ software limitation on the PC side. Like Linux.
So disabling the flash makes the important USB device component visible,
which means it’s a workaround for a faulty OS?
Yes, the driver on the CD-ROM that probably only runs on some outdated version on Windows will execute a command to enable actual USB-Ethernet functionality. The USB-Ethernet part will follow some common interface such as RNDIS or CDC-ECM.
It may be possible to do the same on modern Linux using usb-modeswitch. Modern Windows and Mac may be out of luck if the manufacturer hasn’t released updated drivers for them.
