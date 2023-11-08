Collectively, we have a long-term memory problem. Paper turns to mulch, dyes in optical disks degrade, iron oxides don’t last forever, and flash memories will eventually fade away. So what do you do when you want to write something down and make sure it’s around a couple of thousand years from now? Easy — just use something that even Mother Nature herself has trouble breaking down: plastic.
Specifically, fluoropolymer fishing line, which is what [Nikolay Valentinovich Repnitskiy] uses as a medium in his “Carbon Record” project. There’s not a lot of information in the repository, but the basic idea is to encode characters by nicking the fishing line along its length. The encoder is simple enough; a spool of fresh line is fed into a machine where a solenoid drives a sharpened bolt against the filament. This leaves a series of nicks that encode the ones and zeros of 255 ASCII characters. It looks like [Nikolay] went through a couple of prototypes before settling on the solenoid; an earlier version used a brushed motor to drive the encoder, but the short, rapid movements proved too much for the motor to handle. We’ve included a video below that shows the device encoding some text; sounds a little like Morse to us.
There seems to be a lot more going on with this device than the repo lets on; we’d love to know what the big heat sink on top is doing, for instance. Hopefully we’ll get more details, including how [Nikolay] intends to decode the dents. Or perhaps that’s an exercise best left to whoever finds these messages a few millennia hence.
6 thoughts on “Forever Writing On Monofilament Fishing Line”
mmmm….. plastic molecules don’t break down for thousands of years but that doesn’t mean that plastic objects don’t. They embrittle and turn into little pieces of microplasitcs that no longer carry your information.
Embed it in fruitcake. It will last til the next epoch.
Sorry, but this is a very weak idea. Plastics definitely do break down into pieces … just not at the molecular level. I fished for years with monofilament line and I can say with great certainty that it gets brittle and breaks into pieces even just sitting on a shelf. Nicked monofilament is even worse! Impressions on copper or stainless steel would make more sense and just as easy. I also don’t see the point of using all 255 ASCII characters … even Morse Code would be more efficient at saying something, but I’m sure there are even better schemes.
But you can compress and use uuencode, and also add checksums etc.
Maybe PTFE would be less prone to embrittlement?
In a foreseeable future there will be lots of second hand 30X stainless steel low poly shaped sheets on the market. That might be a good stuff to groove information into.
For the encoding we could use a well known Reed-Solomon code.
If you are going to use marks, go with international morse code. It’s much less likely to be “forgotten, lost, and non-reconstruct-able” 4000 years from now when people are digging up landfills.
