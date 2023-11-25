Heat Pump Dryer Explained

Historically, having a washer and a dryer in your house requires “a hookup.” You need hot and cold water for the washer as well as a drain for wastewater. For the dryer, you need either gas or — in the US — a special 220 V outlet because the heating elements require a lot of wattage, and doubling the voltage keeps the current levels manageable. You also need a bulky hose to vent hot moist air out of the house. But a relatively new technology is changing that. Instead of using a heater, these new driers use a heat pump, and [Matt Ferrell] shows us his drier and discusses the pros and cons in a video you can below. We liked it because it did get into a bit of detail about the principle of operation.
These driers are attractive because they use less power and don’t require gas or a 220 V outlet. They also don’t need a vent hose which means they can sit much closer to the wall and take up less space. Heat pumps don’t convert electrical energy into heat like a normal heating element. Instead, it uses a compressor to move heat from one place to another. In this case, the dryer heats the air using the heat pump. That causes water in the clothes to evaporate into the air. The heat pump dryer then uses a second loop to cool the air, condensing the water out so the it can reheat the air and start the whole cycle over again.
Where does the water go? Depends. Most models have a tank that fills up, and you can empty it every few loads. However, most dryers can also drain water directly down the same drain your washing machine uses.
[Matt] reports that the clothes don’t always seem very dry at the end of the cycle, which matches our experience with these driers. However, some of this is just perception. If the clothes air out briefly, they are dry — the drier drum is just moister than what you used to.
We’ve used these driers. If you don’t mind the smaller typical size and want a neater installation, this is a reasonable answer. If you want cheaper operating costs, they are definitely worth a look.
Of course, a heat pump can warm you up, too. If heat pumps aren’t exotic enough for you, try drying your clothes with ultrasonics.
Almost 2024, and USA discover HP systems use for something else than home and car cooling 😉 it has been the norm for quite some time in Europe.
Clothes driers damage fabric no matter the technology, in my house, we use traditional air drying/hanging in a small utility room, but assisted by very compact air dehumidifier (heat pump). Sure it doesn’t dry in only 1h (more a night) but you can hang as many you like there!
Why ‘recent’? Seems to have been around for a decade here in europe.
As for the moistnesss, too bad there is no no numbers to prove things.
I’ve been using heat pump dryers for about two years now.
They are a miracle. I could never go back to a horrible, energy sucking, fire-risk inducing, clothes destroying vented dryer (we have 240V by default, so that issue isn’t a problem here).
But if your clothes are coming out wet, then you’ve set up the dryer wrong. Increase the drying level, or follow the manufacturer’s rules for load (it’s amazing how many people overload both then complain “it doesn’t work”).
They’re kind a like induction cooktops: most people who dislike them haven’t actually used them, or are running some mindless culture war. They’re simply far superior technology.
Living in Europe these have been around for a long time
We call them condensing dryers
Condensing dryers are different, I think they use a resistive heating element to heat the load and a cold water line to condense water from the load. When the cold water gets warm it gets dumped out. They’re much less efficient than a heat pump dryer but they’re cheap.
We own such a dryer, and our electricity bill thanks us : it sucks 5 times less energy for the same job. So even if those are more expensive when you buy it, it’s worth it.
Moreover (in France at least), you can find a broken one for cheap (usually they are sold as “broken” because of the door latch which is broken, or due to the electronic controller board which has died). Hence, it’s a cheap source of heat pump for mad projects we all have in mind :)
I bought one for 30€, I recovered the heat pump only to make and air conditioner for my caravan (a 1974 Eriba Puck), and in the summer I can get a 30°C inside when it’s 40°C outside. The whole project costed me 100€.
I use a piece of wire for this. First you mount the wire horizontally between two fixed points, then you put wet clothes over it and by some kind of magic they become dry after a while and you can take your clothes off again, or you just let them hang on the wire until you need them to cover body parts.
You can also use multiple parallel wires to increase space efficiency. If you then put for example all the T-shirts on the same wire, it is easy to stack the dry shirts on top of each other if you need to make room for more wet shirts.
