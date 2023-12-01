Wine has become a highly optimized and useful piece of software for those that live in Linux, but occasionally need to walk on the Windows side. In case you’d wondered, there’s a similar tool for when you need to run a MacOS program in your Linux environment. Enter Darling, the translation layer you’ve needed all along.
Just as Wine is not an emulator, nor is Darling. As a translation layer, it duplicates functions of the MacOS operating system that programs need to operate but within Linux. It’s fast, because it’s effectively running the MacOS software directly. Initially, Darling was mostly only capable of running MacOS apps at the console level. However, there is rudimentary support for running graphical applications that are based on the Cocoa framework.
Hilariously, if you’re into weird recursive situations, you can go deeper and run Darling within Windows Subsystem for Linux, itself running within Windows. Why? Well, you’re probably bored or just trying to for the sake of it. Regardless, we don’t judge. If you’ve got your own nifty translation or virtual machine hacks in the works, don’t hesitate to let us know!
11 thoughts on “Wine Is For Windows And Darling Is For MacOS”
Never really considered this, i always assumed OSX and Linux were close enough that this wasn’t really an issue and releasing software for both is easy enough (or at least much easier compared to win+osx) but i guess a lot of OSX software makers still try to maintain the elusive status of that OS (that you ‘need’ it + latest mac(book) for design and video stuff etc) so good to see that this is a thing.
MacOS is a qualified UNIX. Linux shares a lot of design philosophy with Unix. However, Linux has moved on WAY forward from UNIX. The top 500 supercomputers in the world run Linux, not UNIX, and none of them run Windows or MacOS, or BSD or anything else! Darling is a mildly interesting project, in that users of other operating systems, are intrigued by the MacOS culture and wonder why the adopters adopt! Hackintosh is a temptation for about 2 minutes and then is discarded! Walled gardens prevail e.g. Microsoft office (which is considered commercially redundant nowadays by most) is an example of “required” software that is still not available on Linux (and hence why it is dying). Unified user experiences could be argued in a pair programming environment. However, the vast majority of development is done in/for, Linux instances. MacOS requires most developers to use some kind of Linux container technology to produce something useful! There is a view that MacOS users think that their computers are like company cars – the more expensive the better! The reality is that Linux based machines are FAR better! Software developers that write code for Linux on Linux, do NOT argue this point!
ok!
Go on how are Linux based machines far better than Mac for development?
What magic editor do you use on Linux that you can’t get for Mac?
Btw my team does plenty of pair programming and we’ve a mix of Windows Mac and Linux. As long as I’ve a bash prompt and can install the gui editors I want why would I care about the underlying OS?
MacBook pros feel nice, and look nicer than any other laptops I’ve seen. Only issue I’ve noticed with Mac is you can’t get an Nvidia graphics card.
2009/2010 Mac minis had an Nvidia GPU.
In my experience it’s more the other way around; when using macOS there are built in programs that do more or less the same as Linux on the command line, and for GUI apps most major Linux software has been ported to macOS already.
As a Linux user, MacOS lacks essentially every feature (Or else uses their own version of it) that makes modern Linux interesting to me. They seem like very different OSes.
Has anybody tried Darling on WSL on Parallels?
or Parallels on Darling on WSL on Parallels
Is there a “killer app” that Darling would enable access to? I’m not too familiar with the macOS ecosystem.
iMessage ??
