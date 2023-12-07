If you are a certain age or just like retrocomputers, you probably have a soft spot for good old-fashioned BASIC. If you miss those days but don’t want to install a modern interpreter, you don’t have to. Just load a web page containing the “BASIC Anywhere Machine” from [CJ Veniot]. Worried about it being “in the cloud?” It isn’t? It runs in your browser, and if you are a TiddlyWiki fan, it will even live inside your Wiki, which you can host as you please.
The project has lots of features, including some integration back into TiddlyWiki, which we haven’t tried. But you can use graphics commands, work with the mouse, and do other fun things.
The only peculiarity is that the program pops up in a window that resembles an old Commodore 64 screen. Depending on why you want to use this, that could be an advantage or a disadvantage. You can see a nice plot running from a TiddlyWiki topic in the title image. Here’s the Tiddler:
The BASIC Anywhere Machin is highly modified from Google’s wwwBASIC, which is fun, too. Since we’ve covered TiddlyWiki before, we are a little ashamed we didn’t think to marry those two codebases ourselves!
6 thoughts on “BASIC In Your Browser”
“”” If you are a certain age or just like retrocomputers, you probably have a soft spot for good old-fashioned BASIC. “””
Luckily this is *not* the early variant of crippled 8 bitters’ BASIC I was thrown at after having learned the even older original BASIC before.
That spartan 8 bitters’ BASIC better should have gotten a different name (BADSICK?) because its capabilities not even remotely resembled those of the original BASIC.
BASIC’s bad reputation comes from BADSICK. BASIC has deserved better than getting its name ruined by those BADSICK implementations.
I feel similar. I started with BASIC-5510, S-BASIC etc. rather than “BASIC V2”.
And then there was QB 4.5, with its fine IDE. No more line numbers, support for 640×480 VGA graphics and external libraries! Yay! 🤗
Btw, Turbo Pascal was cool, too!
That’s what the reasonable dudes used, I suppose.
A healthy compromise between BASIC programming style and, uh, C.
You guys really need a separate franchise for newsy stuff versus hacky stuff, the hacks are getting thinner and thinner on the ground…
I concur.
I’d like HAD to be an aggregation of a few hundred sites like https://dmitry.gr/ – say enough to have 10 new hacks every day.
On second thought, scratch that. I’d never get any work done…
Great. Now let’s add SUBs and add support for external libraries. Like real Basics do. 🙂
My bad, it seems to has SUBs! Nice. :)
