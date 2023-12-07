BASIC In Your Browser

If you are a certain age or just like retrocomputers, you probably have a soft spot for good old-fashioned BASIC. If you miss those days but don’t want to install a modern interpreter, you don’t have to. Just load a web page containing the “BASIC Anywhere Machine” from [CJ Veniot]. Worried about it being “in the cloud?” It isn’t? It runs in your browser, and if you are a TiddlyWiki fan, it will even live inside your Wiki, which you can host as you please.

The project has lots of features, including some integration back into TiddlyWiki, which we haven’t tried. But you can use graphics commands, work with the mouse, and do other fun things.

The only peculiarity is that the program pops up in a window that resembles an old Commodore 64 screen. Depending on why you want to use this, that could be an advantage or a disadvantage. You can see a nice plot running from a TiddlyWiki topic in the title image. Here’s the Tiddler:

The BASIC Anywhere Machin is highly modified from Google’s wwwBASIC, which is fun, too. Since we’ve covered TiddlyWiki before, we are a little ashamed we didn’t think to marry those two codebases ourselves!