Qantas Flight 32: When A Few Millimeters Of Metal Invite Disaster

A common saying is that every disaster is caused by a chain of events, some of which can stretch back by years. Airplane disasters and near-disasters are no exception here, with all too often a small mechanical issue worsening until suddenly everything goes south. In the best case the flight crew is still able to work through the problems and figure out a way to put the aircraft down on firm soil in a single piece. This was the situation that the crew of Qantas Flight 32 (QF32) found themselves forced to deal with, as detailed in a recent article by [Kyra Dempsey], aka [Admiral Cloudberg].
When QF32 started its flight from London Heathrow in early November of 2010, everything seemed normal, but a mere four minutes after take-off from a layover at Singapore on its way to its final destination of Sydney, the #2 engine on the left wing of the Airbus A380 essentially exploded, launching shrapnel through the wing and fuselage. Although the A380 has four engines (numbered 1-4 from the left wing tip) and normally a single engine failure is not a major deal, the loss of systems that got destroyed in the explosion left the crew scrambling to diagnose the damage and implement a solution.
Fortunately, the shrapnel had not done too much damage. The flight crew was able to stabilize the aircraft and circle back to Singapore for a successful emergency landing. When the ATSB (Australian Transport Safety Bureau) examined the destroyed #2 engine, they traced the fault back to a single lubrication oil feed line for bearings inside the engine that had sprung a leak (full ATSB report). The leaking oil auto-ignited, destroying seals that let hot turbine gas in where it didn’t belong. The gas made quick work of cutting through parts of the engine, which resulted in the turbine spinning out of control until a disc shattered into many, very fast-traveling pieces of shrapnel.
As for why the oil leak occurred? The wall thickness of the oil pipe was very irregular, with a fatigue crack coinciding with the thinnest wall section. The pressurized oil had exploited this weakness and in the process very nearly turned QF32 into a TWA-800 or Alaska Airlines Flight 261 level disaster. During the subsequent inspection of all other Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines, a number were found to also have a similar flaw in the same piece of pipe. The pipes were quickly replaced.
7 thoughts on “Qantas Flight 32: When A Few Millimeters Of Metal Invite Disaster”
It’s a really good article – like it!
One intriguing bit about the animation is the use of non-metric measurements applied to an engine designed by a British company (Rolls Royce) that only uses metric measurements. This means that the spec for the engine thrust was converted from Newtons to imperial and then the imperial measurements were redacted to obscure their origins.
In fact, of course, if we go to the Wikipedia page for the Trent 800, we find that the thrust is given in kN first (413.4kN) and then imperial measurements second, in brackets.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rolls-Royce_Trent_800
I guess the question is, what’s the need to redact metric? Is it a big problem to include both, so that 100% of the world’s population can understand the topic instead of just 4%?
Totally agree! Although to be honest, it’s 4.23% as of July 2023
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/us-population/#:~:text=the%20United%20States%202023%20population,(and%20dependencies)%20by%20population.
Seems the rejection of the imperial system in December 1773, at Boston, was a bit half-hearted!
I guess there is always a risk of people looking at the wrong number and assuming the wrong unit. If you black all numbers out you can eliminate this risk.
Because that’s their intended audience.
You might as well complain why they aren’t speaking in Mandarin Chinese since there’s more people who speak Chinese as their first language than there are those who speak US English.
Another example of why aviation is accurately described as hours and hours of boredom, interspersed with brief moments of stark terror.
“Fortunately, the shrapnel had not done too much damage.“
Dig into the Australian report it’s an interesting read.
A cannon ball sized chunk of the rotor punched through the wing spar.
They all are very lucky to be alive.
The oil tube was the root cause. It started a fire the cut through the tie shaft connecting the compressor section to the turbine section. The turbine section overspeed caused a rotor to fail.
RR made a software change to catch a shaft failure in the future.
They got lucky. If any of the broken fans pieces went through the fuselage, the plane was cut in two and it was game over.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)