Pianos use little hammers striking taut strings to make tones. The Mellotron used lots of individual tape mechanisms. Meanwhile, the Trans-Harmonium from [Emily Francisco] uses an altogether more curious method of generating sound — each key on this keyboard instrument turns on a functional clock radio.
Electrically, there’s not a whole lot going on. The clock radios have their speaker lines cut, which are then rejoined by pressing their relevant key on the keyboard. As per [Emily]’s instructions for displaying the piece, it’s intended that the radio corresponding to C be tuned in to a local classical station. Keys A, B, D, E, F, and G are then to be tuned to other local stations, while the sharps and flats are to be tuned to the spaces in between, providing a dodgy mix of static and almost-there music and conversation.
It’s an interesting art piece that, no matter how well you play it, will probably not net you a Grammy Award. That would be missing the point, though, as it’s more a piece about “Collecting Fragments of Time,” a broader art project of which this piece is a part.
We do love a good art piece, especially those that repurpose old hardware to great aesthetic achievement.
3 thoughts on “The Trans-Harmonium Is A Strange Kind Of Radio-Musical Instrument”
Wouldn’t it make more sense to use the alarms instead of the radios?
As I understand it, it isn’t about playing music at all.
The radios are tuned to different stations. As you “play” the keyboard, what you hear varies with which keys the player presses as well as the content of the radio program.
The resulting (non-repeatable) mish-mash is the intended result – a mix of the player’s key sequence and timing and the sound of whatever is on the ether at that moment.
Look at it as more of a statement on transient nature of art and music than as a musical instrument.
That doesn’t make the sounds it produces into music (or anything I want to hear,) but it does give it a context.
Was one of them tuned to 90.1? Asking for a friend.
