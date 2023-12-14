Heavy vehicles like semi trucks pose a bigger challenge in electrifying the transportation fleet than smaller, more aerodynamic passenger cars. Michigan now has the first public in-road charging system in the United States to help alleviate this concern. [via Electrek]
Electreon, a company already active in Europe, won the contract to provide for the inductive coil-based charging system at the new Michigan Central Station research campus. Initial runs will be with a Ford E-Transit for testing, but there are plans to actually allow public use along the one mile (1.6 km) route in the near future.
Vehicles using the system need a special receiver, so we hope we’ll be seeing an open standard develop instead of having to have a different receiver for each road you drive on. This seems like it would be a more onerous swap than having to have three different toll road transponders. Unfortunately, the page about wireless standards on the Electreon website currently 404s, but CharIN, the standards body behind the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) did just launch a task force for wireless power delivery in September.
If you’re curious about other efforts at on-road charging, check out this slot car system in Sweden or another using pantographs.
8 thoughts on “Charging While Driving Now Possible In Michigan”
Dave “EEVBlog” Jones did a video about this. The reality is a lot less impressive than the sales pitch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sisD61ohzK0
I can’t say I’ve watched the video you linked, so consider what I say in light of that fact.
Any charging system that operates while a vehicle is in motion isn’t likely to give out much power to that vehicle at any point in time. That being said, even regenerative braking doesn’t return much power to a vehicle overall, given how much power it takes to move an EV – but over time, those savings do add up, regardless.
To that end, a wireless charging infrastructure built into roads can help increase that power savings. While no one is going to charge their vehicle by any significant amount of percentage points on a device like this, it’ll help reduce the overall battery usage in any given day of driving, much like the aforementioned regenerative braking does now.
The installation cost and maintenance costs will be huge. Much better to use that money to maintain the existing infrastructure like the roads and bridges themselves instead of boondoggles like this.
Not to mention the inefficiency in a grid that already cannot take the strain
Sounds like a perfect match for a solar roadway.
Solar roads are absolute bunkum.
You’re better off tunneling roadways and creating sprawling greenspaces if your goal is combating carbon/global warming.
If your goal is to generate electricity it would be better to use covered farming techniques that have a low light crop like lettuces or cabbages. The cover protects the soil and moisture, generates electricity and the crops put a small amount of carbon back into the soil.
The 20th century was selling bridges to fools, in the 21st they sell solar roadways.
Sorry. Poe’s law strikes again.
This is pretty much up there with solar roadways. Efficiency is going to suck. Also small metal bits that land on the road will get heated up due to induction heating. This could pose a nasty hazard to tires.
Not a practical solution especially in Michigan the pothole is their state mascot.
