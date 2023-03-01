Many EVs can charge 80% of their battery in a matter of minutes, but for some applications range anxiety and charge time are still a concern. One possible solution is an embedded electrical rail in the road like the [eRoadArlanda] that Sweden unveiled in 2016.
Overhead electrical wires like those used in trolleys have been around since the 1800s, and there have been some tests with inductive coils in the roadway, but the 2 km [eRoadArlanda] takes the concept of the slot car to the next level. The top of the rail is grounded while the live conductor is kept well underground beneath the two parallel slots. Power is only delivered when a vehicle passes over the rail with a retractable contactor, reducing danger for pedestrians, animals, and other vehicles.
One of the big advantages of this technology being in the road bed is that both passenger and commercial vehicles could use it unlike an overhead wire system that would require some seriously tall pantographs for your family car. Testing over several Swedish winters shows that the system can shed snow and ice as well as rain and other road debris.
Unfortunately, the project’s website has gone dark, and the project manager didn’t respond when we reached out for comment. If there are any readers in Sweden with an update, let us know in the comments!
We’ve covered both overhead wire and embedded inductive coil power systems here before if you’re interested in EV driving with (virtually) unlimited range.
[via New Atlas]
7 thoughts on “What Happened To Sweden’s Slot Car EV Road?”
Hello fond memories of 1965 at my favorite slot car track.
Washington, DC, had streetcars running on underground power lines until the early 1960s. I recall that they did not perform well during the occasional snowfall.
Trafikverket is expected to announce its chosen technology for electric roads by late 2023.
How do they deal with the debris that falls through the slots and accumulate?
Tell me you didn’t read the summary without telling me you didn’t read the summary:
“Testing over several Swedish winters shows that the system can shed snow and ice as well as rain and other road debris.”
Admittedly it doesn’t say how, but the issue is certainly addressed.
Maybe we should all just use go-karts.
Yeah I’ll give you good odds that it just didn’t end up being robust enough to last seven years. They saw it didn’t hold up nearly as well as you’d like to describe it and shut it down. Remember solar freakin’ roadways? Yeah roads weather very hard, you can’t easily cram extra infrastructure into them.
