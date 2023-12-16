Hubless E-Bike Is Nostalgic

[Chris Makes Stuff] is an aptly named channel. His recent video shows how he took a kid’s electric motorcycle toy and built a “penny farthing” bicycle. You might not know the bike by that name, but when you see it in the video below, you’ll recognize it. These Victorian-era bikes used a single large wheel before chain drives on a bike became a thing.

Of course, the big part of this — literally and figuratively — is the giant front wheel. There’s a second video showing how it was built in layers using wood.

The donor toy was a Razor MX350 which is a toy dirt bike for young kids. The bike didn’t work at first, so there is another video about that repair and what’s inside of it.

Could you build a copy of this? Maybe, but it looks like a lot of work. In addition, it is a lot of different kinds of work. Electrical repair, woodworking, and bending metal, at least. If you can pull it off, our hat’s off to you.

Not the first hubless bike we’ve seen, though. The last time we saw something that looked like a Penny Farthing, it didn’t look as vintage as this one, nor was it hubless.