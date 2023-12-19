An audio distortion analyzer is a specialist piece of analogue test equipment that usually costs a lot of money and can be hard to track down on the second hand market. Finding one is a moment of luck for the average engineer then, but [Thomas Scherrer OZ2CPU]’s discovery isn’t quite what he might have hoped for. Nonetheless, his Bang and Olufsen K3 Distortion meter DM1 from 1979 is still an interesting and high quality piece of test equipment, and the video below the break makes for a worthwhile watch.
Bang and Olufsen are best known for high-end design Hi-Fi units, thus it’s a surprise to find that in the past they also manufactured test equipment. This distortion meter isn’t a general purpose one, instead it’s designed to measure tape recorders in particular, and it uses an elegant technique. Instead of injecting a sine wave and removing it from what comes out in order to measure the products of the distortion, it records a 333 Hz sine wave onto a tape, then measures the strength of its 3rd harmonic at 1 kHz as an indication of distortion. It’s a working distortion meter made with clever analogue circuitry for a fraction of the cost of the more conventional models that HP would have sold you at the same time, even if it doesn’t give the same THD figure you might have been looking for.
If distortion interests you, it’s a subject we’ve looked at in the past.
2 thoughts on “It’s An Audio Distortion Analyzer, Just Not The One You Were Hoping For”
About old audio analyzer gears, i have a nice one to restore: a Meguro MK-668C Wow Flutter Meter, in rather good shape with its gorgeous japanese nixie tubes display.
But i’m unable to locate user and service manuals and schematics for this model anywhere. A Meguro company still exist, but they do not answer enquiry mails. If maybe somebody could help, even japanese written ones would be great!
“Bang and Olufsen are best known for high-end design Hi-Fi units”
Based upon a recent video of Techmoan I have a different perspective of the brand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRWFH3tnWaY
After watching that video I can’t help to believe that B&O seems overly priced, dubious interfaced and the focus doesn’t seem to be on the high-end design of Hi-Fi units but more on the looks of it. In the past I thought differently, but I just didn’t know any people who owned such fancy and expensive equipment. So my thought were purely based upon the glossy adds, TV commercials and pretty looking devices in the shop windows. So the real question is perhaps, how well do we really know B&O and what is it really worth?
