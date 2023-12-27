Modern Control Of A Logic Analyzer

When you think of a logic analyzer today, you might think of a little USB probe that can measure a few signals and decoding for various serial buses. But actual logic analyzers were high-speed multichannel hardware with sophisticated ways to clock and trigger. [Tom] picked up an HP1670G on the surplus market and was impressed that it could sample 136 channels at 500 MHz. The circa-2000 machine has a front panel, but if you really wanted to use it, you wanted to use an X terminal. [Tom] shows us how that works with modern Linux software.

In X/11 parlance, the terminal is the server, and the remote computer is the client. In the old days, when people weren’t so obsessed with security, running applications from multiple clients on a single server was easy. These days, most Linux distributions have made the X/11 system little more than a display driver. Logging into a remote system usually requires some hoops. However, [Tom] went with a different approach. Using socat, he routes incoming X/11 connections to his local X server.

There’s more to it than just that. You must also assign addresses, punch holes in your firewall, and set up the right fonts. It is all there in the post.

