Copper Coating 3D Prints

We would all like to 3D print in metal, but for now, the equipment to do that is out of reach for most of us. Instead of dealing with powder printers or metal-bearing polymers, [Robert] has a simple solution. Using a process known as mechanical plating or peen plating, he deposits a layer of copper on a PLA print. The results look good, as you can see in the video below.

This isn’t electroplating, although the result is similar. With electroplating, you have to make the 3D part conductive. You also have to deal with wet chemistry and fumes. This process uses a rock tumbler, copper powder, and small ball bearings.

The ball bearings hammer the copper into the part, cold welding it to the surface. [Robert’s] first attempt didn´t work well as the copper didn’t stick well. He solved that by dipping the part in acetone. The video says that made the part sticky, but we haven’t found that to be true with PLA. We suspect it served to clean the part, an essential step in mechanical plating.

Mechanical plating is a well-known industrial process. Unlike electroplating, it can plate hard-to-reach recesses. It also doesn’t cause hydrogen embrittlement like traditional electroplating.

If you want to try regular electroplating, we have seen that done many times. If you have patience, you can even use electroplating as a 3D printing process.