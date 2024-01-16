Ask Hackaday: Why Are Self-Checkouts Failing?

Most people who read Hackaday have positive feelings about automation. (Notice we said most.) How many times have you been behind someone in a grocery store line waiting for them to find a coupon, or a cashier who can’t make change without reading the screen and thought: “There has to be a better way.” The last few years have seen that better way, but now, companies are deciding the grass isn’t greener after all. The BBC reports that self-checkouts have been a “spectacular failure.” That led us to wonder why that should be true.
As a concept, everyone loves it. Stores can hire fewer cashiers. Customers, generally, like having every line open and having a speedy exit from the store. The problem is, it hasn’t really panned out that way. Self-checkout stations frequently need maintenance, often because it can’t figure out that you put something in the bag. Even when they work flawlessly, a customer might have an issue or not understand what to do. Maybe you’ve scanned something twice and need one of them backed off. Then, there are the age-restricted products that require verification. So now you have to hire a crew of not-cashiers to work at the automated not-register. Sure, you can have one person cover many registers, but when one machine is out of change, another won’t print a receipt, and two people are waiting for you to verify their beer purchase, you are back to waiting. Next thing you know, there’s a line.
Another problem stores have is that the systems may facilitate theft, known as “shrink” in the industry. One study found that self-checkout systems have twice the shrink rate of human cashiers. Some of it is intentional, of course. But some of it is simply user error. You think you scanned something but you didn’t. Or the bar code picked up a nearby item instead of the one you intended. However, that’s also how people scam the system. You can swipe a bar code from some bananas, for example, scan that, and then put the equivalent weight in deli meat into your bag.
These systems aren’t cheap, which surprised us. A four-kiosk system might run upwards of $100,000. But that cost would be quickly absorbed if you could fire your cashiers and get customers to do their work for free. Faster? Some studies suggest that’s perception. Because you have an active role in the checkout process, it seems faster, even though it is often actually slower. Waiting in line or waiting for a non-cashier to approve things makes it even worse.
But Why?
So why is this a problem? Is it that the technology isn’t ready yet? Is it just poor implementations? Or do we need new strategies? After all, we’ve seen tech like videotape make false starts before catching on. We’ve also seen plenty of new products killed by poor implementation. New approaches are a bit more difficult, though.
One problem may be the whole idea of a checkout station to start with. Sometimes tech changes require you to approach problems differently. For example, Sam’s Club already lets you scan items as you put them in your cart using your smartphone. You pay on your phone; a human spot-checks you on exit. However, they are rolling out an “arch” you pass through, and cameras take pictures from all sides, verifying bar codes and items they can identify. Presumably, it will reject you if you have something extra and pass you if it can validate a certain percentage of your order. Amazon has famously fielded stores where you identify when you enter, load up, and leave. The store figures out what you bought and automatically deducts the cost.
ATMs have all but eradicated bank lobbies and tellers for all but the most complex transactions. But think about this: ATMs rarely fail. Sure, sometimes they are out of service or know they don’t have enough money or network connections and tell you that. But when was the last time an ATM gave you more or less money than you wanted without telling you? Imagine if you had to repeatedly scan your ATM card before it took and then, sometimes, it would not know if you had enough money, so someone had to check on it or you might have to go inside to get the 8th $20 bill of your $160 withdrawal because it only gave you seven bills. You probably wouldn’t use ATMs.
What do you think? Can self-checkout be saved? How? Will it sink beneath the waves only to resurface in 20 years with robo-AI cashiers? Let us know in the comments.
Of course, if you make your living as a cashier, this might not be at all amusing. While we think retailers are missing out by not “gamifying” self checkout — you win 10% off! — we don’t think competing for speed is the right game.
Banner Photo: “Self-checkout not-so-high-tech” by [Anj Simmons]. (WinXP!)
48 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Why Are Self-Checkouts Failing?”
Probably doesn’t help that they originally started using these for express checkouts, but then figured, “Hey why not just replace all of our workers?”. When it was just for express checkouts, it was great.
Came to the comments to say _exactly_ this. When stores started to put in a small self checkout section in ADDITION to the traditional cashiers, it was great. Then they decided, we’ll just expand that, and have NO cashiers… but the self-checkout will still be not at all designed properly for full carts. And now I have to stand in line waiting for people to SLOOOOOWLY go through a full cart that’s wedged in there, as they wrestle with the tiny little bag area. They had a good idea, completely broke it, and are now just getting rid of it entirely instead of going back to the good idea. Drives me nuts.
If everything could be shipped that would cut deeply into grocery stores, and eliminate the question of self-checkout. Eliminate the “locked behind glass” problem as well.
Not really. My elderly mom can’t get out to shop any more, so she must use online grocery ordering and delivery. It solves her problem for sure, but the pickers sometimes screw up. And for things like meat, cheese or produce, quality can vary widely, which is why most consumers like to see and touch these items before selecting.
I absolutely love self-checkout in the stores is here, and they seem to be working perfectly fine, so I didn’t understand what the problem is, until I went abroad and tried the self-checkout there. Oh god, who approved this?
In Zurich, the self-checkout is very simple. You basically have the same kind of barcode scanner as the cashier, and you just scan one product at a time, and put them in your bag. You can remove items if you scanned them twice by mistake, and even things that you weight get a temporary bar code generated by the weighting station.
But when I tried it anywhere else, they really made it too complicated. For instance, there is a weight sensor where you are supposed to put your bag, and it will ignore any items you try to scan until the weight of the bag increases. This is incredibly stupid, because it forces you to scan things one at a time. You are not allowed to edit the item list, or correct anything — you have to call the staff for it. In general, everything is ridiculously fragile because of all the additional checks that are supposed to make sure you are doing things correctly, but that don’t work correctly themselves. Just remove those locks and checks and it works perfectly fine.
Your system operates on trust that the people don’t cheat and steal. That’s why it works.
Elsewhere, you have to weigh your tomatoes at the cashier because if people were allowed to print their own barcodes, they would press the “carrots” button that is 15p cheaper.
I’m guessing that people are still held accountable for theft in Zurich.
there are random checks
It’s amazing when citizens, the government, and business mostly mostly work together like adults. The benefits for all are a clean country with low crime, and mutual trust. CH Rocks!
Or maybe they have a better social net, so people don’t feel the need to steal food to feed their families.
Exactly …
Same in Sweden. No scales for weight, so far. The only hassle is if you buy goods that might have an age limit, and then someone have to come and clear it. I have no idea about the loss to theft, but there is the occasional check, especially if you buy a lot at the same time.
You had to scan things ONE AT A TIME? Like… like… a cashier? Like the machine you’re using to scan things? Who told you to put the bag on the sensor? Did I tell you to put the bag on the sensor? I didn’t tell you to put the bag on the sensor. Putting the bag on the sensor! This is illusionary, illegitimate, illugubrious! Suzy, make an appointment with Dr. Bison. Tell him it’s for me.
That’s not my experience here in the SW US with self-checkout.
You just scan the barcode and go. Maybe certain kiosk types are covered by different stores and in different parts of the country.
Retail is an extra step between producers and consumers that doesn’t necessarily need to exist. Every extra person employed in retail increases the cost of goods or commodities for everyone, by extracting their living expenses from the middle of the value chain without really adding anything to it – so wishing cashiers their jobs back is a fool’s argument.
Problem is that General Mills won’t sell me less than a truckload of lucky charms. Retailers are indeed middlemen, but they serve as a buffer between the manufacturer and customer. The retailer can purchase the truckload(s) of lucky charms and handle the logistics to store and sell a whole bunch of individuals their one or two boxes of cereal each.
Dude, check your privilege. There are any number of reasons that people become cashiers and most of them involve some kind of desperation. Also, when they eliminated cashiers it’s not like stuff got cheaper- the companies just pocketed the money. Know what side of the labor struggle you’re on. As for me, I’m one of those reasons shrinkage is so high. If they’re going to make me check out my own stuff, I know I’m not working for free.
Yes, but that shouldn’t be the case.
Shoving desperate and poor people into retail and services in general is just a symptom of outsourcing and off-shoring all production and industry – and it doesn’t result in any better conditions for the people because the value in the economy doesn’t increase by more people just buying and selling it. It’s just make-work.
Believe it or don’t, but for some, doing a cashier’s job, or waiting a table, or feeding the disabled… are pleasant. It’s only greed that has made these positions so bad-paying that only the desperate will do them.
We have a consumer economy. We need everyone earning and consuming, not just us self-righteous technocrats. Either everyone has a job they can live on, or society has to throw money at them so they don’t starve outdoors.
Appropriate user name…
So you admit to stealing from grocery stores, say that most cashiers are there because they are desperate and still have the gall to tell someone to “check your privilege”. What an asshat!
Don’t know where you live, but cashiers make very good money and have good benefits (they’re unionized) and would be insulted if you suggested they were desperate. It is people like you that make all the extra checks required and slow things down for everyone else. Stop looking down your nose at people who are trying to do honest work, perhaps you should check your privilege.
As far as them pocketing the money when they were able to cut costs, this is absolutely true. When they had to pay extra out of their pockets to cover increased wages and benefits I doubt you were crying for them to increase costs. That’s how business works. It is competition that changes prices much more than just profits.
Retail is an necessary step between MANY producers and ONE consumer.
Without the retail be it online or in real life, you would have to cultivate and care for each and every seller individually. Retail is cheaper for everyone.
Secondly, you don’t have to pay unemployment benefits to people who provide you a nice place to shop at. Which reduces your taxes.
Since the retail workers are not unemployed – the devil find work for idle hands to do – your possessions and loved ones are safer. They cannot commit crime when in work.
And my cashiers are always friendly. It’s nice to meet friendly people.
Retail is necessary, but retail WORKERS aren’t. We would rather spend the minimum possible amount of resources on the logistics of it, so we could spend what we save on the products and commodities themselves.
It’s kinda like government bureaucracy. Doing administration just for the sake of administration is pointless and wasteful.
>Which reduces your taxes.
It makes no difference whether I pay for their unemployment through taxes, or their wages through the prices of products. The unemployment would be cheaper overall, because there’s other costs involved with work than just the workers themselves: all the facilities, commuting, energy etc. that you don’t need to spend if the work is removed.
Ideally, the person would not be working retail or collecting unemployment, but doing something that replaces their spent value to the economy and perhaps even turns a little surplus for everyone.
Except that it does need to exist.
One day, sure, automated systems can handle last-mile distribution from massive robot warehouses.
But then again, one day, automation will eliminate wholesale too – you’ll just grow everything you need from you nano factory.
Today, however, retail is how you handle customers who don’t have huge warehouses to store all the stuff they bought for the year in one day.
The idea that the local grocery store doesn’t add value – but has been able to survive for generations as a ‘parasite’ on the economy . . .
Thought experiment: Q) Will people steel more if you let them. A) Yes on the west coast they allowed people to shoplift without penalty and people are routinely going in and just walking out with things. Q) Do self checkouts make it easier to steel? A) Yes if you were in Walmart and you put something in your jacket you might get detained. If however you scan one thing and put two things in your bag you can simply pretend you didn’t realize it and avoid serious penalties.
It seems to me that we simply need more accountability in some ways. Part of the equation for Walmart and Cosco is that the added shrinkage is offset by the fewer workers. The only question remaining is, was the savings enough to justify the initial investment?
It depends on your location – see for example the guy from Zurich in the comments – shrinkage there would most likely be very different.
People who live within a short walk from a supermarket don’t need to do a weekly shop. The advantage of this is choosing what you want on the day, as well as not needed three freezers to store food. This is common in London! Self checkout makes more sense for these customers. It is infuriating when people use the self checkouts for a trolley full of shopping – and worse, when they scan all of their shopping, only to then bag it after paying. Is it SO hard to think that it might be better to put the shopping straight into a bag?
Using your own bag? So, you place your bag down. “Unexpected item in bagging area”… call assistant who can see that you have picked up a alcoholic beverage, but they only approve the bag itself and then walk away, only for you to then have to wait for them to comeback to approve your item. Maddening!
yeah i was thinking the same thing. i don’t really have a preference but i’m very good at self-checkout because i go 3 times a week, doing about 3-10 items at a trip. so i stay in practice, and i care more about time in line than about time to scan, and it’s never a complicated scenario if the guy needs to come over and fix something.
the only thing i hate is a couple months ago kroger pushed an apparent race case between the checkout computer and the credit terminal, and accordingly i’m becoming all kinds of superstitious about the exact right moment to tap my card without sending it into a poo loop. but i also learned how to abort the poo loop without calling the attendant. sigh.
Even more onerous, in the USA, retailers are calling the police on people who truly accidentally fail to scan something. Personally, I’m careful to listen for the acknowledgment beep for each and every item I scan but not everyone I believe is as careful, resulting in a police interview and quite likely an arrest rather than simply encouraging the patron to rescan.
The article completely ignores the social aspects. Many human beings – admittedly underepresented in the readership here – actually like interacting with other human beings, and the consistent drive to replace social interaction with faceless machines just shifts us further towards the tech disutopia.
We have a winner! Agree 100%.
Definitely agree with this 100%
A lot of shops around here seem to have no staff at the two remaining checkouts unless there are enough shoppers in the store, which forces you to use the automated ones.
The times where I’ve wanted to give the machine a kick when it says “please wait. an assistant is coming”, “don’t forget to swipe your loyalty card!” or the ever perennial favourite… everyone… together in unison “Unexpected item in the bagging area!”.
It’s nice to converse with a fellow human and I’ve yet to meet anyone who isn’t friendly on the checkouts in shops.
Everywhere that has them here, they have as many helpers from the store standing around to help the shoppers checkout as they used to have cashiers.
1. The store still has to have as many cashier qualified workers as without self checkout.
2. There’s always something wrong with at least on self checkout station.
3. Ordinary people don’t have any practice in scanning items – they take longer than a cashier.
4. As already mentioned in the article, there’s more loss when the customers do the checkout – whether accidentally or on purpose, customers don’t always scan all items.
From my point of view, it looks like it costs the stores more than they save.
As a customer, I certainly don’t enjoy doing the store’s job (checkout) and then being stopped and the contents of the cart checked to see if I’m a thief.
The stores should do the checkout, then there’s no suspicion of the customers
My local grocery chain has a ‘scan-as-you-go’ system. You scan a data tracking card, get a little hand held barcode reader, and can scan your stuff as you go. So you can amortize the scanning into the placing into your carts, and even prebag things. At one of the locations there are three handy kiosks to do this checkout, and since it is quick to pay there shouldn’t be a line. Except it doesn’t work that way. There are usually three kiosks, but usually only one is operational. Or sometimes none of them are. Which means waiting in line for the self checkout kiosk and finishing there. Petty gripe? Yes, yes it is. But half of the utility of using the scan-as-you-go is to relieve pressure on self checkout line.
I live in France and so far I never had issues with self checkout, I think it’s pretty popular and even the ones with scales don’t seem to cause issues. Sure sometimes a barcode won’t work, or scale gets it wrong, but it’s usually fixed quickly. It won’t replace regular checkout, it’s usually limited to 10 items. Most supermarkets also offer a portable scanner, you scan all the stuff you put in your cart and just pay at the end. Sometimes you get a random verification, but that’s just as slow as regular checkout.
Yeah, but I don’t want to work for the grocery store for free. I hate these things.
so do I !, the single occasion i tried it, the system blocked the payment for a security check! Imagine , i do all the work and get rewarded by distrust. Never again !
Self checkouts are mostly a blessing, but sometimes a curse. Two occasions during COVID self-checkouts shorted me change; once twenty-odd cents and another .75. Amounted to about 1/2hr total waiting for reps to get my change . Was it worth my time? No. Was I going to let a gazillion dollar company short me? Hell no.
Another issue I have with these checkouts are those that just take plastic for payments and I don’t expose card data for pocket change purchases.
Lastly, at Walmart, those cashiers no longer working registers are usually at the end of the self-checkout lanes monitor feeds on their phones to make sure customers are not gaming the system.
I love the self-checkout. I always get the cutest checker in the store, lol.
No longer does my insulated bag get filled with cans, while cold goods get piled atop my chips and bread. Also I can dispose of all of my loose change without a service fee.
I think the problem with self-checkouts is that, like point of sale card readers, they all work differently and some of them are stone-cold lame. They do not work intuitively and there’s no Help button to tell you what it expects. There’s no way for customers to give feedback so that they get improved. Until you’ve used them a couple dozen times you don’t know half of your options. Walmart’s is one of the best i’ve used though. The ones that weigh your bag as you put items into it are the worst. Constantly complaining and sending for the attendant.
A store I frequent has a vision system that looks at what is being scanned. Tomatoes need to be round and red, cucumbers must be long and green. I recently found out that it also looks at the cart. I needed to make a purchase with my pre-tax healthcare card as well as a second grocery purchase. Flags went up everywhere because I was trying to check out the first order and there were still items in my cart. I don’t particularly care for machines calling me a thief.
Here’s your fix. Anyone is free to take this and implement it, no need to pay me a license fee, this is free to humanity.
Take your brick and mortar. Have one of every item. (One of each model of air fryer, one pair of a style of jeans in each size, one of each model of table saw, etc.) The customer walks into the store, scans their items for purchase (like a bridal/baby shower registry), then pays either on their phone or at a checkout and walks out with nothing. Nothing to bring in, nothing walks out, customers can put their hands on items to feel, view, interrogate the size/fit, etc.
After the item is purchased, the shopping list is aggregated from a local warehouse, and delivered locally. Guarantee delivery by the end of the day, heck, a lot of people will get the product before they drive home. Returns are also not handled at the store but at a warehouse or other off-site location.
No shrinkage, same day delivery, local returns, easier validation of buying something you want vs. shopping online, more available number of products than a B&M can store today (b/c you only need one example piece), and the same required amount of retail space stays the same either b/c of use as warehouse, returns or shopping space. Should be similar number of employees too; some cashiers or stock people may become drivers, or work in the warehouse/returns facility.
As a benefit to the company, users don’t get second thoughts re: how much their buying walking out w/ huge shopping bags, or have to be concerned for their security walking out to their cars.
RE: ” no need to pay me a license fee, this is free to humanity.”
I don’t think you have to worry about that.
The biggest advantage of the self-checkout in the stores that I go to is that there is one line for all of the kiosks vs a line per human checkout. If the stores had one line for all the human checkouts that would greatly improve the experience.
I prefer these in both the grocery and a large hardware store chain. This is the only way to have the leisure to pack my own load, not in a bazillion little garbage bags. Backpack and extra cloth bags or a pizza carton usually available at the regular store, there’s always boxes at Aldi’s. Oddly they have only just installed user checkouts but credit card only and they don’t seem to weigh each item after it’s scan.
With the recent wave of mob thefts stores may have to go the way it was done before 1913 at a Piggly Wiggly. A photo of that event shows the near prison or military checkpoint like confining checkout isles that you had to go through. Back then you spoke your needs or gave a list to the clerk at a front counter and they came back with a basket full of goods. Then a transaction then concurred with the cashier. No hurry then, it was a gossip spot in the front of a store. Now online for home delivery or pickup will take on this role. This “clerk” will know what you want and loads more about you than your favorite toothpaste.
I personally love it; the only caveat is the delay in weighting fruits and vegerables, its a pain. Also of course the theft rate is higher than with human cashiers, so I can see the point of the article.
I live in Israel. Self checkout works well here. I haven’t seen most of the issues mentioned. It’s card only, so no need to deal with cash. You get the receipt to your phone, so only a barcoded pass for the exit gate is printed. There are random checks that I’m selected for, rarely. Then, some employee goes over my bag and bill to verify they match.
I bet there’s still theft but it just gets absorbed into the purchase price so stores probably dont care unless it gets out of hand which it doesnt seem to.
Self checkouts haven’t replaced traditional checkouts and are nowhere close to it and it’s probably a part of what makes it work. The tech-savvier proportion of clients self selects into self checkouts while the clients that are uncomfortable or have difficult items such as alcohol use manned checkouts. It’s a win-win
A few days ago I managed to crash the SCO. I was using shop and scan app to gather stuff and when I got to the available checkout and scanned the QR to connect my phone to the specific SCO, it popped up a notification needing attendant for help. When she came in, it was displaying error message “Item not found” with option to cancel or continue. Continue didn’t work and cancel got a message about clearing the basket but neither option worked, the attendant was stuck in infinite loop of not getting anywhere with the error message.
She called for another to come and check, the other person couldn’t get anything out of it either and had to force a reboot of the machine to get out of the loop. Lastly, the attendant had to help me re-scan everything on a different machine because my phone no longer had the basket as it was transferred to the faulty machine. So, unexplained machine error ate my shopping basket. I’ve already sent message to the store HQ with the exact time and detail should their IT department want to look at log and see what screwed up.
My brother had it worse. Walmart, very busy evenings, just 2 person handling some 20 SCO and no manned checkout. He had a sizeable shopping done and the machine stopped to get ID check for the beer. He waited… and waited… and waited. The cashier assigned to the set of SCO he was at was busy dealing with 47 different machine issues like expired coupon not scanning, ID check for beer or R-rated movies, etc (what my brother said but I think he exagrated some things) so the cashier didn’t get to my brother for quite a long time.
Since he’s deaf, he never heard the warning from the machine asking if he was still there or not, and emptied the whole basket! Over $200 worth all already bagged. So he ended up having to waste cashier’s time un-bagging everything and scanning everything again because the dumb machine didn’t know sign language and had uselessly short 5-minutes time out.
Machine error, too many customer needing assistance and not enough employee to help, the occasional entitled Karen demanding the 3 months past expired coupon from a different store be used, and the theft are all good reason to restrict SCO to small order and open more manned lanes for larger orders.
