Anyone who’s ever spent time in a woodworking shop knows how much dust is produced when cutting, sanding, and so on. [Tim] of Pilson Guitars was looking to outfit his shop with centrifugal dust separators to combat the problem, which are supposed to remove over 99% of the sawdust particles right out of the air. Unfortunately, they can cost thousands of dollars. So he decided to try making his own.
Using a clear PVC tube and 100 hours of printing on his Prusa i3 MK3, his CAD file had come to life, ready to use the power of centrifugal air to leave just enough fine dust in the output port to have a HEPA filter handle the remainder. Unfortunately, initial testing showed that a single dust separator filtered out far less than 90%, and even adding a second unit bumped that up to only 94.2%. Still impressive, but this would clog up a HEPA filter in no time. Thus [Tim] had a second try at it, after a range of helpful comments to the first video.
Changes included a different design for the impeller blades to improve the vortex, as well as attempting to run the system in series. Sadly more issues cropped up, with apparently the air also seeking a way via the collection bins that has [Tim] rethinking more aspects of the design. He has made the design files (STEP and more) available on GitHub for perusal by the community and hopefully some constructive input on how to DIY such dust separation system.
Over the years, we’ve seen many different approaches to the problem of dust collection. We’ve covered other 3D printed solutions if your printer is looking for something to do, but if you’d prefer something a little more low-tech, this traffic cone dust separator is particularly clever.
Thanks to [Keith Olson] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “Printed Centrifugal Dust Separator Stays On Budget”
I have a vacuum connected to a large bucket with the inlet on the side of the lid and an elbow in the bucket to make the air go swirl. It costs next to nothing and works like a charm with big nails and the finest wood powder.
Taking the vortex action out of the collection bucket makes it unnecessary complex imo.
I was going to say just about the same thing! I work around a 1959 DeWalt 16″ radial arm saw and for dust collection it goes to a Delta dust collector. The fan on it is in tolerable to getting hit by chunks of wood going up the tube. I used a plastic 55 gallon barrel and the lid is configured exactly like you’ve done with yours. Solid chunks that happen to pass through the 3″ collection nozzle as well as the saw dust fall out into the barrel and the Delta unit fills up with a fine powder. It gets emptied once a year to the barrel’s 3 to 5 times a year. Well done Arjan!
It’s nice n all but having read a bit about how many iterations and how long it took to get a cyclonic dust separator working in a small domestic vacuum cleaner* I’d probably have avoided all the pain and recycled the cylnders from a few broken vacuum cleaners from Freecycle or the local municipal tip.
* Apparently it’s not just a matter of scaling them down, some of the dimensions change in non obvious ways
