Once upon a time, about twenty years ago, there was a Linux-based router, the Linksys WRT54G. Back then, the number of useful devices running embedded Linux was rather small, and this was a standout. Back then, getting a hacker device that wasn’t a full-fledged computer onto a WiFi network was also fairly difficult. This one, relatively inexpensive WiFi router got you both in one box, so it was no surprise that we saw rovers with WRT54Gs as their brains, among other projects.
Of course, some people just wanted a better router, and thus the OpenWRT project was born as a minimal Linux system that let you do fancy stuff with the stock router. Years passed, and OpenWRT was ported to newer routers, and features were added. Software grew, and as far as we know, current versions won’t even run on the minuscule RAM of the original hardware that gave it it’s name.
Enter the ironic proposal that OpenWRT – the free software group that developed their code on a long-gone purple box – is developing their own hardware. Normally, we think of the development flow going the other way, right? But there’s a certain logic here as well. The software stack is now tried-and-true. They’ve got brand recognition, at least within the Hackaday universe. And in comparison, developing some known-good hardware to work with it is relatively easy.
We’re hardware hobbyists, and for us it’s often the case that the software is the hard part. It’s also the part that can make or break the user experience, so getting it right is crucial. On our hacker scale, we often choose a microcontroller to work with a codebase or tools that we want to use, because it’s easier to move some wires around on a PCB than it is to re-jigger a software house of cards. So maybe OpenWRT’s router proposal isn’t backwards after all? How many other examples of hardware designed to fit into existing software ecosystems can you think of?
3 thoughts on “Hardware Should Lead Software, Right?”
“How many other examples of hardware designed to fit into existing software ecosystems can you think of?”
I think this is a little different – what you’re saying here is basically the entire x86 hardware tree for the past 20 years. Or most cheap Android/Chromebook builds, which take the existing Google reference designs with only minor changes (*especially* the embedded controller firmware). Manufacturer reference designs becoming “de facto” standards due to software compatibility is pretty common.
This isn’t that – it’s an ad-hoc software ecosystem *developing into* a reference hardware design, and yeah, to me that’s far less common.
I’d put espressif and the esp series in this category, except that they had a willingness to build a base, invite the community in, and follow along as products thrived according to the tensions held in balance by trying things out and iterating the things that thrive.
I wonder, though, if the community isn’t also setting standards by participating in design in the open, making things and flailing around until an idea catches hold and the existing products selected by the features that enable those ideas. Then when our communal compatriots that write standards sit down and write the next one, they include those features. Conference rooms may be ruthless in trimming the nice-to-haves but our ideas make it into the first round more than you might guess.
I think I recall many software-package specific commands making it into the silicon all the way back to the 386. What is new to our community is that we can now potentially get the features and software we need into a compelling standard that could become the bare minimum for all future professional products. Companies who make routers have products in the pipeline that should be scrapped because the decision makers thought they were leading when they cut components and functionality sets. They woke up one morning and discovered that they now look like chumps for ignoring the consumer needs.
I expect similar outcomes in industrial automation and automotive/cam. Boardrooms keep putting out terrible ideas and implementations trying to save money, or give the right friends high margin contracts, and standards making is a beautiful way to call them out. It will be great for consumers and makers and right to repair enthusiasts when crappy specs shrivel in the harsh sunlight of an unmet standard.
Hang on… is hackaday proposing this, out is openwrt saying that they ARE building their own hardware?
If I’ve missed a source link, please forgive me … but I’m wanting to support this and can’t find where to support it!
