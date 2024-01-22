[IMSAI Guy] got some fake LM358 op-amps. Uncharacteristically, these chips actually performed well even though they didn’t act like LM358s. [IMSAI Guy] did a video about the fake chips and someone who saw it offered to analyze the part compared to a real LM358 to see what was going on. You can see it too in the video below.
A visual inspection made it obvious that the chip was probably a fake. X-ray analysis was a little less obvious but still showed poor quality and different internals. But the fun was when they actually decapsulated the part.
The die on the fake was labeled C665 on the die. The die was significantly different, but it isn’t clear why it wouldn’t be a more direct knockoff. It doesn’t appear that the device is cheaper to produce and it wasn’t a proper die rejected by a regular manufacturer.
If you want to see how the “C665” works, the original video that started it all appears below. The video shows the slew rate response was faster than a real LM358. The step response didn’t make a nice slope like the LM358 either. We hope he (or someone) will trace out the circuit and see what the circuit actually looks like.
Sometimes fake parts are good enough for hobby projects and sometimes not. Want to spot a fake? There are several telltale signs.
4 thoughts on “Inside A Fake LM358”
The thing that bothers me about fake components (other than someone scamming you) is that while it may perform to spec, and the way you expect it to perform when used properly, it may not perform the way it would when used out of spec, or for some weird solution.
Engineering is full of solutions that misuse(?) parts and get a cool result that no one expected but lead to further explorations and learning. A beginner might have a hunch about how they could use a device which is fundamentally right, but because someone scammed them to make a quick buck, that experiment fails and the experimenter is just left thinking that their concept didn’t work out.
In the 2nd video, I found the “ski slope” @3:30 suspicions. First because I don’t know why it would be there, and second because it’s duration is the same as the rise time of the LM358.
The Opamp @ 04:48 also has this same ski slope, and it disappears when the LM358 is removed. So my guess is it’s some kind of interference caused by the “test PCB” or wiring. Maybe a lift of the GND level somewhere.
Also, If I notice that any of the electronic parts are black-topped, I always give negative feedback. Regardless of whether the part works. I just do not like being lied to. I can deal with mentioning “lm358” (or whatever) in the title for “search result optimization” (sigh), but if it does not clearly state in the description what part it really is, then it is instant negative feedback.
I breathed on my knockoff lm358s and they had a wobbly.
In one design, I use the LM358 as a low cost, very effective, thermocouple amplifier. Although the 358 may have a significant offset, the thermal drift is pretty low, and the circuits are all individually calibrated, so the offset is negated. More than good enough when looking at temperatures of 1000 degrees with a K type probe.
The usual TI or onsemi products are rock sold. However, just breathing on the knockoffs cause an output error signal of hundreds of degrees. Quite impressive. Not thermally stable at all.
Very cool seeing them side by side like that.
A while back I got some oddball chips, LM3124’s, I was working on a sequential LED display and the minimal parts solution was to use one of them. I tied the input to a simple RC circuit, being careful to keep the R part large, and the last output did not drive an LED, it drove an opto triac that shorted out the cap, starting the sequence over. It worked well. Anyway, I got the chips from China and I think I got 10 of them for $2 or something like that. My first thought was they have to be random floor sweepings and not the real deal, but I stuck each one in my little demo on protoboard and son of a gun they all worked. What I am wondering if they copy the original or what. I guess out on a limb they could even be real but I doubt that.
I should mention my set up did not test “features and exact specs” but just crude functionality.
