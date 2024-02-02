Need a powerful electric motor on the cheap? [Daniel Simu] and his friend [Werner] show us the ins and outs of using windshield wiper motors.
Through many examples and disassembled components, the duo walk us through some of the potential uses of wiper motors to power a project. Some of the nuggets we get are the linear relationship of torque to current (10-15A max) and speed to voltage (12-15V DC) on these units, and some of the ways the wiring in these motors is a little different than a simple two wire DC motor.
They also discuss some of their favorite ways to control the motors ranging from a light switch to an Arduino. They even mention how to turn one into a big servo thanks to a project on Hackaday.io and a few modifications of their own. [Simu] also discusses some of the drawbacks of wiper motors, the most evident being that these motors use nylon gears which are prone to stripping or failing in other ways when subjected to high torque conditions for too long.
If you recognize [Simu], it may be from his robotic acrobat built with wiper motors. Want to see some more wiper motor hacks? How about a 3D scanner or making sure your wipers always keep the beat?
One thought on “A Wiper Motor 101”
Huh, looks like there’s a bit more to these than I thought. I’m still not clear after skimming the video what the actual possible inputs of these things are – it seemed like they had several pins which produced multiple speeds in one direction, but later they had two pins and the direction depended on polariyt? Maybe that’s only the rear motors.
I would say though, if anyone sees this and thinks it’s a great motor for high power continuous operation, I would say that while I agree it should be able to run for the equivalent of a long rainy day, there is another option for low dollars-per-watt, even though it is going to overheat if you expect it to produce the same torque as these without the gearbox. See, while they’re normally used at thousands of rpm, the kind of brushed “AC” motor you find in things from angle grinders to traditional sewing machines are generally universal motors, which run as well or better on DC and also produce the most torque at 0rpm, just like the DC motors. One direction only, of course. Here’s an example of what you can do to drive them with DC, although actually a variac or even a beefy dimmer switch / triac is all you need for basic speed control. The variac runs down to a much lower speed before it stalls; you could easily have it slowly wave a flag or something. https://hackaday.com/2023/11/18/bigfoot-turns-classic-sewing-machine-into-a-leather-eating-monster/#comments
Specifically for angle grinders, they’re begging to have a sprocket mounted instead of a disc and a mounting bracket screwed into the holes for the hand brace. Very plug and play.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)