Well, here’s a fresh idea! [flurpyflurples] is back from hiatus with the Mintboard, a 40% that fits inside of an Altoids tin. Who could ask for more than a rugged little Bluetooth keyboard with a built-in cover that fits in your pocket?
This build started with meticulously measuring the tin to figure out what kind of switches could be used. At first, this was going to be a 60% keyboard, but after a lot of design decisions and switch comparisons, [flurpyflurples] settled on a certain micro switch spaced at 7.3mm for a 40% layout. Then it was time to design a PCB.
Although [flurpyflurples] tends to use Arduino Pro Micros in their builds, they went with the Nice! Nano this time for the Bluetooth capabilities. This means that they had to program it with ZMK instead of QMK, but found that QMK knowledge transfers rather nicely.
Let’s talk about those lovely legends. The keycaps are 3D printed of course, and the legends were cut out on a Cricut machine. The best part is that sealant — [flurpyflurples] used a few drops of UV nail polish top coat and cured it with light.
We think this looks and sounds fantastic, and would really like to know how to get such clean cutouts. According to [flurpyflurples] and the end of the build/demo video you’ll find below the break, the action is a lot like a Blackberry keyboard.
2 thoughts on “Altoids Tin Keyboard Is A Breath Of Fresh Air”
Personaly,I have no affinity for keyboards,
though I do get a great deal of vicarious pleasure
from looking in at keyboard aficianados and all
of the dedication displayed designing,building,taking about,collecting,etc.
Gives me a sense that much that is wrong in the
world is in some way countered.
This is so friggin cool.
I am curious about whether the metal tin interferes with the Bluetooth signal. I also wonder if there would be any way to add number row, so many passwords require special characters and numbers these days (totally understand the is no room for the right-side keypad). Also wonder about the option of a magnetic reed switch so it just turns on when opened, vs the fragility of an external switch, but just random thoughts- I’m not criticizing, I couldn’t have done this and it is an awesome project.
